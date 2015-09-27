Ganesh Chaturthi
A man holds an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Family members pray around an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, placed on a scooter before its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers push an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as they try to remove the idol from a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees carry idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A crane lowers an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft in a pond on the banks of river Sabarmati for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad, September 18, 2015....more
Volunteers carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a pond for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Arabian Sea during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Hindu priest worships an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, inside a "pandal" a temporary makeshift tent on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees load an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees transport an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a vehicle to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees prepare to load an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees prepare to load an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried to a vehicle headed towards to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees prepare to carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees prepare to load an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, while it is carried to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers load an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to transport it to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, while it is carried to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees transport an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An artisan prepares to spray paint idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through a street on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is showered with coloured powder and flowers as it is taken through a street on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees wait to pull an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through a street on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the polluted waters of the river Yamuna on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the polluted waters of the river Yamuna on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
