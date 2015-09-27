Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 27, 2015 | 8:10pm IST

Ganesh Chaturthi

A man holds an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Family members pray around an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, placed on a scooter before its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Volunteers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Volunteers push an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as they try to remove the idol from a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Devotees carry idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Devotees carry idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A crane lowers an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
A boy carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft in a pond on the banks of river Sabarmati for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Volunteers carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a pond for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Arabian Sea during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A Hindu priest worships an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, inside a "pandal" a temporary makeshift tent on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Devotees load an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Devotees transport an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a vehicle to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Devotees prepare to load an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Devotees prepare to load an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried to a vehicle headed towards to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Devotees prepare to carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Devotees prepare to load an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, while it is carried to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Workers load an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to transport it to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, while it is carried to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Devotees transport an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Workers carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
An artisan prepares to spray paint idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through a street on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
An idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is showered with coloured powder and flowers as it is taken through a street on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Devotees wait to pull an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through a street on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Devotees carry statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the polluted waters of the river Yamuna on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the polluted waters of the river Yamuna on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
