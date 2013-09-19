Edition:
Ganesh Chaturthi

<p>An idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is removed from the waters of Hussain Sage lake after it was immersed in it on Wednesday to mark the end of 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A boy sits on an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after it was immersed in the waters of Hussain Sagar lake on Wednesday to mark the end of 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Devotees dance as idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Devotees watch as idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Devotee gather on the banks of the river Yamuna to take part in the immersion of the idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A devotee arrives to pray during the immersion of the idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A policeman keeps vigil as devotees immerse idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A girls collects items thrown in as offerings by devotees in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion in the waters of Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A devotee daubed in coloured powder takes part in the immersion of the idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Devotees dance as idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, for its immersion in the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi September 18, 2013. The festival of Vishwakarma is observed by worshiping machines, vehicles and computers and most of the vehicles and machines are decorated and prayers are offered for trouble-free working and good business all the year. The festival was celebrated on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)</p>

<p>A boy wearing a mask of Lord Hanuman rests with his parents as idols of Lord Ganesh are immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Devotees watch idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Devotees immerse an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Devotees gather around idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees gather around idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A Coast Guard helicopter flies past devotees carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees pull an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees pull an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees walk around an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees splash water on an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees dressed as different Hindu gods and goddesses take part in a procession before the immersion of the idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Hussain Sagar lake on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Devotees immerse an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Devotees lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, with the help of a crane before immersing it in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Devotees lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, with the help of a crane before immersing it in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Devotees carry idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the Ana Sagar Lake on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ajmer in Rajasthan September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Devotees dance as they carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Devotees carry idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on vehicles as they proceed toward the sea for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A boy wears the head of an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Devotees transport idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on trucks for immersion into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A crane lowers an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Devotees carry a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees carry a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A devotee carries a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees arrive in a truck carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A devotee immerses an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to be immersed into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Devotees carry statues of the Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A boy carries a statue of the Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A devotee carries a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An artist covers a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after applying finishing touches on the statue at a roadside on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A woman prays as she walks near a devotee carrying a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees carry a statue of the Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a scooter on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees push a cart with the statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees carry the statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees push a cart with a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A family watches as an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>An artisan walks past the idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, kept inside a workshop in Mumbai September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a taxi on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Workers push a trolley with an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A devotee adjusts the axe of an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An artisan makes a hand for an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, inside a workshop in Mumbai August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Allahabad September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>An artisan paints an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, inside a workshop in Mumbai August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Chennai August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Chennai August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Pictures