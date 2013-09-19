Ganesh Chaturthi

Devotees carry an idol of Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, for its immersion in the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi September 18, 2013. The festival of Vishwakarma is observed by worshiping machines, vehicles and computers and most of the vehicles and machines are decorated and prayers are offered for trouble-free working and good business all the year. The festival was celebrated on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)