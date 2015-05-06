Gangland, El Salvador

Barrio 18 gang graffiti is seen in an abandoned house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to gang threats, in the town of Izalco, May 5, 2015. Around 30 families were threatened after four villagers were killed by Barrio 18 gang members on...more

Barrio 18 gang graffiti is seen in an abandoned house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to gang threats, in the town of Izalco, May 5, 2015. Around 30 families were threatened after four villagers were killed by Barrio 18 gang members on April 27. Many in El Salvador have been displaced from their homes due to gang-related threats, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

