Gangland, El Salvador
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. Violence in El Salvador...more
Members of the Barrio 18 gang and seized police uniforms, weapons and ammunition are presented to the media after a police raid at La Campanera neighborhood in Soyapango April 30, 2015. The country averages about 15.5 homicides per day as gangs...more
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. Salvadoran government transferred 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San Francisco Gotera in a...more
Barrio 18 gang graffiti is seen in an abandoned house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to gang threats, in the town of Izalco, May 5, 2015. Around 30 families were threatened after four villagers were killed by Barrio 18 gang members on...more
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted on their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary during an inmate transfer April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Drawings left by residents is seen on a pillar of a dismantled house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to threats from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS) gang, in the town of Izalco, El Salvador May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A police investigator works at a crime scene where five suspected gang members were killed in the town of Chalchuapa April 7, 2015. The five suspected gang members were killed by armed men after they were taken from their homes during the night,...more
A member of the Barrio 18 gang waits to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Women wash the blood off a sidewalk where a taxi driver had been killed by alleged gang members in Cuscatancingo October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit together at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Residents walk past graffiti on the walls of a building showing the letters "MS" which stands for the street gang Mara Salvatrucha at a neighborhood in Ilopango January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Red Cross volunteers help Claudia at the Red Cross in Apopa, on the outskirts of San Salvador July 6, 2013. Claudia was raped and battered by alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang and then thrown into a ditch left for dead....more
Gang members flash gang signs during an event to sign a truce in the municipality of Ciudad Delgado, in San Salvador May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A man shows injuries after a gang attack as he refused to pay extortion money to transit a road in San Jose Guayabal November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Residents flee the San Valentin apartments, due to threats from the 18th Street gang, in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A police officer paints over the graffiti of a street gang prior to the funeral of a fellow police officer who was killed by alleged gang members, in San Martin October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Salvadoran police officers mourn during the funeral ceremony for their colleague Wendy Yamileth Alfaro Mena in Zacatecoluca April 22, 2015. The police officer was killed by suspected members of the Barrio 18 gang and was the first policewoman to be...more
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of police officer Juan Carlos Siliezar during his funeral in San Salvador April 10, 2015. Siliezar was killed in an attack on his security post at a courthouse in San Salvador by suspected gang members....more
A woman reacts at a crime scene where seven men had been murdered during a middle school graduation party in the town of Acajutla November 25, 2014. At least four suspected members of local street gangs known as Maras broke into a house in the town...more
A police officer stands guard at the cemetery during the funeral of a fellow police officer who was killed by alleged gang members in San Juan Opico, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
An abandoned school is seen after residents fled Tunalmiles village, due to threats from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS) gang, in the town of Izalco, El Salvador May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Salvadoran army soldier detains a suspected member of the Barrio 18 gang after an attack against a group of soldiers in San Salvador April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A gang member arranges weapons to be handed over to authorities as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A boy is seen in his dismantled house as his parents get ready to flee Tunalmiles village, due to threats from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS) gang, in the town of Izalco, El Salvador May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A member of the 18th Street gang is presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
