Pictures | Thu Nov 20, 2014 | 1:10am IST

Garbage pickers of India

Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2013
A boy sits on his handmade raft as he collects floating recyclable material in the waters of river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
A porter transports a cart loaded with empty plastic drums to a recycling factory at a slum in Mumbai June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A rag picker prepares to pack a sack filled with recyclable materials, mounted on his tricycle at a garbage dump on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A laborer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be be burnt in an oven and made into fertilizer, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of fertilizer. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2013
A man removes copper wiring from electrical cables outside a scrap shop in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2012
A man works at a metal parts recycling factory in Mumbai, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2012
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2012
A girl collects recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2013
A man works at an iron scrap yard at an industrial area in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
A worker cleans a used paint bucket at a recycling factory in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
