Mon Apr 10, 2017

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Justin Rose of England reacts to missing his putt on the 18th green during regulation play in the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Justin Rose of England reacts to missing his putt on the 18th green during regulation play in the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Justin Rose of England reacts to missing his putt on the 18th green during regulation play in the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sergio Garcia of Spain punches the green as he celebrates winning the Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sergio Garcia of Spain punches the green as he celebrates winning the Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Sergio Garcia of Spain punches the green as he celebrates winning the Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sergio Garcia of Spain looks up as he wears his green jacket and holds the Masters trophy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sergio Garcia of Spain looks up as he wears his green jacket and holds the Masters trophy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Sergio Garcia of Spain looks up as he wears his green jacket and holds the Masters trophy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning the Masters with caddie Glenn Murray during a playoff against Justin Rose of England in the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning the Masters with caddie Glenn Murray during a playoff against Justin Rose of England in the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning the Masters with caddie Glenn Murray during a playoff against Justin Rose of England in the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Justin Rose of England gets a pat on his back from his caddie Mark Fulcher after finishing his round on the 18th green in third round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Justin Rose of England gets a pat on his back from his caddie Mark Fulcher after finishing his round on the 18th green in third round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Justin Rose of England gets a pat on his back from his caddie Mark Fulcher after finishing his round on the 18th green in third round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. walks off the 12th green after hitting into the water on the hole in final round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. walks off the 12th green after hitting into the water on the hole in final round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. walks off the 12th green after hitting into the water on the hole in final round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland chips onto the 17th green in third round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland chips onto the 17th green in third round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland chips onto the 17th green in third round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Thomas Pieters of Belgium hits off the 15th tee in second round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thomas Pieters of Belgium hits off the 15th tee in second round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Thomas Pieters of Belgium hits off the 15th tee in second round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland keeps his hands warm with mittens during second round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland keeps his hands warm with mittens during second round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland keeps his hands warm with mittens during second round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jack Nicklaus tips his hat to the sky in honor of the late Arnold Palmer as Chairman Billy Payne (L) applauds before Nicklaus teed off during the start of the 2017 Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jack Nicklaus tips his hat to the sky in honor of the late Arnold Palmer as Chairman Billy Payne (L) applauds before Nicklaus teed off during the start of the 2017 Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Jack Nicklaus tips his hat to the sky in honor of the late Arnold Palmer as Chairman Billy Payne (L) applauds before Nicklaus teed off during the start of the 2017 Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 16th hole is pictured during Wednesday practice rounds. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The 16th hole is pictured during Wednesday practice rounds. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
The 16th hole is pictured during Wednesday practice rounds. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
