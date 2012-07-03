Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 3, 2012 | 10:55pm IST

Gay celebrities

<p>Anderson Cooper arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Anderson Cooper arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Anderson Cooper arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

1 / 30
<p>Ellen DeGeneres arrives for the 9th season finale of 'American Idol' in Los Angeles May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ellen DeGeneres arrives for the 9th season finale of 'American Idol' in Los Angeles May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Ellen DeGeneres arrives for the 9th season finale of 'American Idol' in Los Angeles May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2 / 30
<p>Ricky Martin arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Ricky Martin arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Ricky Martin arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

3 / 30
<p>Queen Latifah arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Joyful Noise" in Los Angeles, California January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Queen Latifah arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Joyful Noise" in Los Angeles, California January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Queen Latifah arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Joyful Noise" in Los Angeles, California January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

4 / 30
<p>Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

5 / 30
<p>Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

6 / 30
<p>Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

7 / 30
<p>Talkshow host Rosie O'Donnell sings during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Talkshow host Rosie O'Donnell sings during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Talkshow host Rosie O'Donnell sings during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

8 / 30
<p>Portia De Rossi arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's annual "Women in Entertainment Power 100" breakfast in Beverly Hills December 6, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Portia De Rossi arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's annual "Women in Entertainment Power 100" breakfast in Beverly Hills December 6, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Portia De Rossi arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's annual "Women in Entertainment Power 100" breakfast in Beverly Hills December 6, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

9 / 30
<p>Adam Lambert poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Adam Lambert poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Adam Lambert poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

10 / 30
<p>Chaz Bono waves to the crowd at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Chaz Bono waves to the crowd at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Chaz Bono waves to the crowd at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

11 / 30
<p>Sean Hayes who plays the character of Larry in the " Three Stooges: The Movie" arrives at the Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles, California April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Sean Hayes who plays the character of Larry in the " Three Stooges: The Movie" arrives at the Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles, California April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Sean Hayes who plays the character of Larry in the " Three Stooges: The Movie" arrives at the Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles, California April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

12 / 30
<p>Neil Patrick Harris from "How I Met Your Mother" arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Neil Patrick Harris from "How I Met Your Mother" arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Neil Patrick Harris from "How I Met Your Mother" arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

13 / 30
<p>Lance Bass arrives at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Lance Bass arrives at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Lance Bass arrives at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

14 / 30
<p>Perez Hilton arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Perez Hilton arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Perez Hilton arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

15 / 30
<p>Jane Lynch poses at the premiere of "Paul" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jane Lynch poses at the premiere of "Paul" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Jane Lynch poses at the premiere of "Paul" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

16 / 30
<p>Actor Nathan Lane is interviewed at the USA Network and The Moth's Characters Unite Event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Actor Nathan Lane is interviewed at the USA Network and The Moth's Characters Unite Event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Actor Nathan Lane is interviewed at the USA Network and The Moth's Characters Unite Event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

17 / 30
<p>Jean Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Jean Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Jean Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

18 / 30
<p>Singer Melissa Etheridge poses for photographers after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Singer Melissa Etheridge poses for photographers after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Singer Melissa Etheridge poses for photographers after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

19 / 30
<p>Tyler Ferguson, from the TV series "Modern Family", arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Tyler Ferguson, from the TV series "Modern Family", arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Tyler Ferguson, from the TV series "Modern Family", arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

20 / 30
<p>Tila Tequila arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film 'The Mechanic' in Hollywood, California January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Tila Tequila arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film 'The Mechanic' in Hollywood, California January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Tila Tequila arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film 'The Mechanic' in Hollywood, California January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

21 / 30
<p>Ryan Murphy poses with his award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Glee" at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Ryan Murphy poses with his award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Glee" at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Ryan Murphy poses with his award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Glee" at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

22 / 30
<p>Producer and actor Zachary Quinto poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Margin Call" in Los Angeles, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Producer and actor Zachary Quinto poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Margin Call" in Los Angeles, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Producer and actor Zachary Quinto poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Margin Call" in Los Angeles, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

23 / 30
<p>Sarah Paulson answers questions during the panel for the ABC series "Cupid" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Sarah Paulson answers questions during the panel for the ABC series "Cupid" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Sarah Paulson answers questions during the panel for the ABC series "Cupid" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

24 / 30
<p>George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

25 / 30
<p>Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

26 / 30
<p>Michael Stipe, singer for the group REM, arrives for the movie premiere of "The International" in New York February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin</p>

Michael Stipe, singer for the group REM, arrives for the movie premiere of "The International" in New York February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Michael Stipe, singer for the group REM, arrives for the movie premiere of "The International" in New York February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

27 / 30
<p>Singer Clay Aiken arrives at the 2006 American Music Awards on November 21, 2006 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Singer Clay Aiken arrives at the 2006 American Music Awards on November 21, 2006 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Singer Clay Aiken arrives at the 2006 American Music Awards on November 21, 2006 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

28 / 30
<p>Boy George arrives for the Brit Awards at the Earls Court Arena in central London February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey</p>

Boy George arrives for the Brit Awards at the Earls Court Arena in central London February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Boy George arrives for the Brit Awards at the Earls Court Arena in central London February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

29 / 30
<p>Canadian Indie rock musicians Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin (R) of Tegan and Sara arrive at ELLE magazine's 2nd annual Women in Music event in Hollywood, California April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Canadian Indie rock musicians Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin (R) of Tegan and Sara arrive at ELLE magazine's 2nd annual Women in Music event in Hollywood, California April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, July 03, 2012

Canadian Indie rock musicians Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin (R) of Tegan and Sara arrive at ELLE magazine's 2nd annual Women in Music event in Hollywood, California April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

30 / 30
