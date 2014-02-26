Gay marriage in America
Gay couple Ethan Collings (L), 32, and his spouse Stephen Abate, 36, hug as they celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in West Hollywood, California, June 16, 2009. The couple were married when same-sex marriages were first allowed last year. ...more
Gay couple Ethan Collings (L), 32, and his spouse Stephen Abate, 36, hug as they celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in West Hollywood, California, June 16, 2009. The couple were married when same-sex marriages were first allowed last year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ruth Hackford-Peer (L) and Kim Hackford-Peer sign their marriage certificate after getting married as Reverend Curtis Price (C) watches at the Salt Lake County office building in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ruth Hackford-Peer (L) and Kim Hackford-Peer sign their marriage certificate after getting married as Reverend Curtis Price (C) watches at the Salt Lake County office building in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lela McArthur (R) and Stephanie Figarelle, both from Anchorage, AK, kiss on the observation desk of the Empire State Building after being married on the 61st floor in New York, February 14, 2012. L REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Lela McArthur (R) and Stephanie Figarelle, both from Anchorage, AK, kiss on the observation desk of the Empire State Building after being married on the 61st floor in New York, February 14, 2012. L REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Natalie Dicou (L) and her partner Nicole Christensen, and James Goodman (2nd R) and his partner Jeffrey Gomez (R), wait to get married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Natalie Dicou (L) and her partner Nicole Christensen, and James Goodman (2nd R) and his partner Jeffrey Gomez (R), wait to get married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn holds up the Religious Freedom and Marriage Fairness Act after signing it into law at a ceremony in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn holds up the Religious Freedom and Marriage Fairness Act after signing it into law at a ceremony in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Abraham Tui (L) and his wife Anna (C) wave to cars at a rally against same sex marriage at the Hawaii State Capital in Honolulu October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Abraham Tui (L) and his wife Anna (C) wave to cars at a rally against same sex marriage at the Hawaii State Capital in Honolulu October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bride and groom figurines are on display on wedding cakes at Cake and Art bakery in West Hollywood, California June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bride and groom figurines are on display on wedding cakes at Cake and Art bakery in West Hollywood, California June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marsha Shapiro (R) and her partner Louise Walpin show off their engagement ring for a TV camera after a marriage equality rally in Montclair October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marsha Shapiro (R) and her partner Louise Walpin show off their engagement ring for a TV camera after a marriage equality rally in Montclair October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Keri Bias (L) holds a sign in support of same sex marriage in front of the Hawaii State Capital in Honolulu October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Keri Bias (L) holds a sign in support of same sex marriage in front of the Hawaii State Capital in Honolulu October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Brian Hirschberg (R) kisses his partner Gabriel Laureano holding up a frame while they attend marriage ceremonies of gay, lesbian and straight couples in Newark, New Jersey October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Brian Hirschberg (R) kisses his partner Gabriel Laureano holding up a frame while they attend marriage ceremonies of gay, lesbian and straight couples in Newark, New Jersey October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Same-sex couple Steven Jones (C) and Jamous Lizzotte (R) pose for a photo by Doug Emerson (L) as they wait to receive marriage licenses at the City Hall in Portland, Maine December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page
Same-sex couple Steven Jones (C) and Jamous Lizzotte (R) pose for a photo by Doug Emerson (L) as they wait to receive marriage licenses at the City Hall in Portland, Maine December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page
Same sex couples take their vows during a group wedding at the First Baptist Church in Seattle, Washington, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jordan Stead
Same sex couples take their vows during a group wedding at the First Baptist Church in Seattle, Washington, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jordan Stead
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September...more
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeri Andrews (L), 43, and Amy Andrews, 33, swear an oath that the paperwork for their marriage license is accurate in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Jeri Andrews (L), 43, and Amy Andrews, 33, swear an oath that the paperwork for their marriage license is accurate in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart raise their glasses in a toast after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart raise their glasses in a toast after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A group protesting the "Marriage Equality and Religious Exemption Act" demonstrates at the State Capitol complex in Trenton, New Jersey, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A group protesting the "Marriage Equality and Religious Exemption Act" demonstrates at the State Capitol complex in Trenton, New Jersey, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Phyllis Sifel (L) and Connie Kopelov celebrate after being married at the marriage bureau in lower Manhattan July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Phyllis Sifel (L) and Connie Kopelov celebrate after being married at the marriage bureau in lower Manhattan July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Supporters of California's Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage protest outside the California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California before a hearing on the initiative September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Supporters of California's Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage protest outside the California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California before a hearing on the initiative September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Jonathan Mintz (L), New York City's consumer affairs commissioner, and John Feinblatt (R), a chief adviser to the mayor, embrace their daughters Maeve (2nd L) and Georgia after being married by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at Gracie Mansion...more
Jonathan Mintz (L), New York City's consumer affairs commissioner, and John Feinblatt (R), a chief adviser to the mayor, embrace their daughters Maeve (2nd L) and Georgia after being married by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at Gracie Mansion in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ray Durand (L) and his partner Dale Shields kiss while having their picture taken after their wedding ceremony at the City Clerk's Office for their wedding ceremony in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/New York Daily News/Pool
Ray Durand (L) and his partner Dale Shields kiss while having their picture taken after their wedding ceremony at the City Clerk's Office for their wedding ceremony in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/New York Daily News/Pool
Same-sex couple Elizabeth Chase (L) and Kate Baldridge stand outside the federal courthouse in San Francisco, California January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Same-sex couple Elizabeth Chase (L) and Kate Baldridge stand outside the federal courthouse in San Francisco, California January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Same-sex couple Stuart Hata (R) and Mark Cadena share a private moment in City Hall after their wedding ceremony in San Francisco, California November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Same-sex couple Stuart Hata (R) and Mark Cadena share a private moment in City Hall after their wedding ceremony in San Francisco, California November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Octogenarian Phyllis Lyon (standing, 2nd L) watches as her partner Del Martin (bottom) signs their gay-marriage certificate in front of San Francisco county clerk Edwin Lee during the first legal same-sex marriage ceremony at San Francisco City Hall...more
Octogenarian Phyllis Lyon (standing, 2nd L) watches as her partner Del Martin (bottom) signs their gay-marriage certificate in front of San Francisco county clerk Edwin Lee during the first legal same-sex marriage ceremony at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, California June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Marcio Jose Sanchez/Pool
Actor George Takei (R) and partner Brad Altman are interviewed after applying for a marriage license in West Hollywood, California, June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor George Takei (R) and partner Brad Altman are interviewed after applying for a marriage license in West Hollywood, California, June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Emily Drennen (L) and Lindasusan Ulrich look over their wedding photos in their home in San Francisco, California June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Emily Drennen (L) and Lindasusan Ulrich look over their wedding photos in their home in San Francisco, California June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Siddiqui Ray is lifted in the air by spouse Liz McElhinney after they got married at City Hall in San Francisco, February 15, 2004. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Siddiqui Ray is lifted in the air by spouse Liz McElhinney after they got married at City Hall in San Francisco, February 15, 2004. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Signs await on seats for supporters of a traditional marriage at a rally at Utah's State Capitol building in Salt Lake City, Utah January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Signs await on seats for supporters of a traditional marriage at a rally at Utah's State Capitol building in Salt Lake City, Utah January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The first gay couple to be married in Utah, Michael Ferguson (2nd R) and his husband Seth Anderson (R), kiss as Blake Ferguson (L) and his girlfriend Danielle Morgan watch after the pair married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake...more
The first gay couple to be married in Utah, Michael Ferguson (2nd R) and his husband Seth Anderson (R), kiss as Blake Ferguson (L) and his girlfriend Danielle Morgan watch after the pair married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jason Pickel holds his marriage license to Darren Black Bear before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jason Pickel holds his marriage license to Darren Black Bear before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Earth at night
Night images of our planet from space.
Britain's shipbuilding legacy
Glasgow used to produce around a fifth of the world’s ships, but its days as an industrial powerhouse are over. Far south in England, Portsmouth was once the...
When animals attack
Rare images of animals on the offense.
Living with the smog in China
The worst air pollution in months engulfs about 15 percent of the country, including Beijing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.