Gay marriage protests in Paris
A man waves flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as he attends a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved...more
A man waves flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as he attends a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. ...more
People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Members of the extreme right Nationalist Youth shout slogans on the steps of the Opera as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013....more
Members of the extreme right Nationalist Youth shout slogans on the steps of the Opera as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. Placards read, "Fight, Win, a right - Nationalist Youth" (L) and under the photo of a chimp, "Their Marriage for All ? And why not for Him ?" (C). REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. ...more
People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Teenagers wave trademark pink, blue and white flags as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Teenagers wave trademark pink, blue and white flags as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) along with a donkey with a placard which reads, "I'm an idiot, I voted for Hollande" as they gather against France's...more
Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) along with a donkey with a placard which reads, "I'm an idiot, I voted for Hollande" as they gather against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Clouds of tear gas surround a man during clashes at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Clouds of tear gas surround a man during clashes at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Clouds of tear gas surround youths during clashes with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane...more
Clouds of tear gas surround youths during clashes with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot policeman uses tear gas during incidents with youths at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more
A French riot policeman uses tear gas during incidents with youths at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A youth taunts riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A youth taunts riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain youths during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain youths during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Youths hold a banner during incidents with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths hold a banner during incidents with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal...more
Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
Quenching thirst
Water is like nectar in parched times like these.
India this week
Pictures from India this week
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Taliban attack in Kabul
Taliban militants launch a coordinated attack on a U.N. compound.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.