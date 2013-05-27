Edition:
Gay marriage protests in Paris

<p>A man waves flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as he attends a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A man waves flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as he attends a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

1 / 18
<p>People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2 / 18
<p>Members of the extreme right Nationalist Youth shout slogans on the steps of the Opera as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. Placards read, "Fight, Win, a right - Nationalist Youth" (L) and under the photo of a chimp, "Their Marriage for All ? And why not for Him ?" (C). REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Members of the extreme right Nationalist Youth shout slogans on the steps of the Opera as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. Placards read, "Fight, Win, a right - Nationalist Youth" (L) and under the photo of a chimp, "Their Marriage for All ? And why not for Him ?" (C). REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

3 / 18
<p>People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

4 / 18
<p>Teenagers wave trademark pink, blue and white flags as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Teenagers wave trademark pink, blue and white flags as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

5 / 18
<p>Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) along with a donkey with a placard which reads, "I'm an idiot, I voted for Hollande" as they gather against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) along with a donkey with a placard which reads, "I'm an idiot, I voted for Hollande" as they gather against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

6 / 18
<p>Clouds of tear gas surround a man during clashes at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Clouds of tear gas surround a man during clashes at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

7 / 18
<p>Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

8 / 18
<p>French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

9 / 18
<p>Clouds of tear gas surround youths during clashes with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Clouds of tear gas surround youths during clashes with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

10 / 18
<p>French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

11 / 18
<p>Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

12 / 18
<p>A French riot policeman uses tear gas during incidents with youths at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A French riot policeman uses tear gas during incidents with youths at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

13 / 18
<p>A youth taunts riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A youth taunts riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

14 / 18
<p>French police detain youths during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French police detain youths during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

15 / 18
<p>Youths hold a banner during incidents with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Youths hold a banner during incidents with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

16 / 18
<p>Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

17 / 18
<p>Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

18 / 18
