Mon Jul 2, 2012

Gay Pride around the world

<p>People hold pride flags during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

People hold pride flags during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, July 02, 2012

People hold pride flags during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Monday, July 02, 2012

Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

<p>People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, July 02, 2012

People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A reveller waves during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

A reveller waves during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, July 02, 2012

A reveller waves during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community sits with an umbrella at Central Plaza during the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community sits with an umbrella at Central Plaza during the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 02, 2012

A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community sits with an umbrella at Central Plaza during the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A reveller attends the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes</p>

A reveller attends the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Monday, July 02, 2012

A reveller attends the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

<p>A reveller takes part in an annual gay pride parade in San Jose July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A reveller takes part in an annual gay pride parade in San Jose July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Monday, July 02, 2012

A reveller takes part in an annual gay pride parade in San Jose July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>Three revellers attend the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes </p>

Three revellers attend the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Monday, July 02, 2012

Three revellers attend the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

<p>Revellers wave rainbow flags in front of the national monument of the Divine Savior of El Salvador during a gay pride parade in San Salvador June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

Revellers wave rainbow flags in front of the national monument of the Divine Savior of El Salvador during a gay pride parade in San Salvador June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Monday, July 02, 2012

Revellers wave rainbow flags in front of the national monument of the Divine Savior of El Salvador during a gay pride parade in San Salvador June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Monday, July 02, 2012

Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

<p>Carter Etherington and Breken Elwood (R) share a moment after their official marriage ceremony on a parade float during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Carter Etherington and Breken Elwood (R) share a moment after their official marriage ceremony on a parade float during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, July 02, 2012

Carter Etherington and Breken Elwood (R) share a moment after their official marriage ceremony on a parade float during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A woman carrying a sign that reads, "Queer, Muslim and Proud" marches during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

A woman carrying a sign that reads, "Queer, Muslim and Proud" marches during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, July 02, 2012

A woman carrying a sign that reads, "Queer, Muslim and Proud" marches during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community participate in the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community participate in the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 02, 2012

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community participate in the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A reveller dressed in a bride costume is seen in a shop during the Gay Pride parade in Panama City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

A reveller dressed in a bride costume is seen in a shop during the Gay Pride parade in Panama City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, July 02, 2012

A reveller dressed in a bride costume is seen in a shop during the Gay Pride parade in Panama City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Revellers run with a rainbow flag during the gay pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Revellers run with a rainbow flag during the gay pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Monday, July 02, 2012

Revellers run with a rainbow flag during the gay pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A lesbian couple walks as they take part in the Gay Pride parade in Mexico City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

A lesbian couple walks as they take part in the Gay Pride parade in Mexico City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, July 02, 2012

A lesbian couple walks as they take part in the Gay Pride parade in Mexico City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A reveller dressed as a bride holds on to her veil as she takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

A reveller dressed as a bride holds on to her veil as she takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Monday, July 02, 2012

A reveller dressed as a bride holds on to her veil as she takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A reveller draped in a U.S. flag heads to take part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

A reveller draped in a U.S. flag heads to take part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Monday, July 02, 2012

A reveller draped in a U.S. flag heads to take part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>An activist waves a rainbow flag in front of a building of the Bulgarian parliament, the former headquarters of the Bulgarian Communist Party, during the fifth Sofia Pride annual parade in Sofia June 30, 2012. Hundreds of gays, lesbians, transsexuals and gay rights supporters participated in the parade. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov (BULGARIA - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

An activist waves a rainbow flag in front of a building of the Bulgarian parliament, the former headquarters of the Bulgarian Communist Party, during the fifth Sofia Pride annual parade in Sofia June 30, 2012. Hundreds of gays, lesbians, transsexuals...more

Monday, July 02, 2012

An activist waves a rainbow flag in front of a building of the Bulgarian parliament, the former headquarters of the Bulgarian Communist Party, during the fifth Sofia Pride annual parade in Sofia June 30, 2012. Hundreds of gays, lesbians, transsexuals and gay rights supporters participated in the parade. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Participants from South Africa dance with the rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride march in Paris, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon (FRANCE - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Participants from South Africa dance with the rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride march in Paris, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Monday, July 02, 2012

Participants from South Africa dance with the rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride march in Paris, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

<p>A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community takes part in a gay pride parade organised by the Malta Gay Rights Movement in Sliema, outside Valletta, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (MALTA - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community takes part in a gay pride parade organised by the Malta Gay Rights Movement in Sliema, outside Valletta, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, July 02, 2012

A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community takes part in a gay pride parade organised by the Malta Gay Rights Movement in Sliema, outside Valletta, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in a gay pride parade in Managua June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas (NICARAGUA - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in a gay pride parade in Managua June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Monday, July 02, 2012

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in a gay pride parade in Managua June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Marchers prepare to participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Marchers prepare to participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, July 02, 2012

Marchers prepare to participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>People in a bar watch as marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

People in a bar watch as marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, July 02, 2012

People in a bar watch as marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, July 02, 2012

Marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A marcher participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A marcher participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, July 02, 2012

A marcher participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A marcher hugs a woman in the crowd as she participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A marcher hugs a woman in the crowd as she participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, July 02, 2012

A marcher hugs a woman in the crowd as she participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A participant running on skates take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

A participant running on skates take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, July 02, 2012

A participant running on skates take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>Participants carrying rainbow flags take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Participants carrying rainbow flags take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, July 02, 2012

Participants carrying rainbow flags take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta </p>

A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, July 02, 2012

A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

<p>A masked member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, bearing the rainbow flag, looks on during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A masked member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, bearing the rainbow flag, looks on during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 02, 2012

A masked member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, bearing the rainbow flag, looks on during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community pass by a cathedral during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community pass by a cathedral during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 02, 2012

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community pass by a cathedral during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Revellers dance on a float as the Christopher Street Day parade moves down a residential street in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Revellers dance on a float as the Christopher Street Day parade moves down a residential street in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, July 02, 2012

Revellers dance on a float as the Christopher Street Day parade moves down a residential street in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. The writing on the man's shoulder reads: "I know what I am doing." REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. The writing on the man's shoulder reads: "I know what I am doing." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, July 02, 2012

Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. The writing on the man's shoulder reads: "I know what I am doing." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A reveller waves the rainbow flag during the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

A reveller waves the rainbow flag during the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, July 02, 2012

A reveller waves the rainbow flag during the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012.

<p>Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, July 02, 2012

Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Revellers take part in the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Revellers take part in the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, July 02, 2012

Revellers take part in the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Two men sit in folding chairs at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Two men sit in folding chairs at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 02, 2012

Two men sit in folding chairs at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Charlie Butchart-Cullen, 3, and her sister Sophia Butchart-Cullen, 1, sit in a wagon at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Charlie Butchart-Cullen, 3, and her sister Sophia Butchart-Cullen, 1, sit in a wagon at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 02, 2012

Charlie Butchart-Cullen, 3, and her sister Sophia Butchart-Cullen, 1, sit in a wagon at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Revellers participate in the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Revellers participate in the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 02, 2012

Revellers participate in the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

