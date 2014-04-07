Gaza by night
Palestinians gather around a fire at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather around a fire at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman works inside the kitchen of her house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman works inside the kitchen of her house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children sit in the back of a car during a power cut in northern Gaza Strip, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children sit in the back of a car during a power cut in northern Gaza Strip, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Hamas militants march during a training exercise in Gaza, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Hamas militants march during a training exercise in Gaza, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire inside his house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire inside his house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire outside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire outside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys play around a fire on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys play around a fire on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing up in her kitchen during a power cut in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman does the washing up in her kitchen during a power cut in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children light candles during a protest against power cuts and the blockade on the Gaza Strip, in Gaza, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children light candles during a protest against power cuts and the blockade on the Gaza Strip, in Gaza, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian boys stand with their bicycles on top of a sandhill, lit by streetlamps behind, near the beach in the northern Gaza Strip, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys stand with their bicycles on top of a sandhill, lit by streetlamps behind, near the beach in the northern Gaza Strip, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian vendor sells corns on a beach in Gaza City, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian vendor sells corns on a beach in Gaza City, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire inside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire inside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit around a fire as they make tea inside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit around a fire as they make tea inside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man buys chicken liver from a vendor in Gaza City, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man buys chicken liver from a vendor in Gaza City, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire outside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire outside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
World T20 Final: India vs S. Lanka
Highlights of World Twenty20 final match between India and Sri Lanka.
The Rwanda genocide
Scenes from the genocide in Rwanda and its aftermath, which began twenty years ago this week.
On the Afghan campaign trail
Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.