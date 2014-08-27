Gaza celebrates ceasefire
Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian family leaves a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians, before making their way home after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Palestinian fishermen pull their net at the beach of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman and her kids react during the funeral of their relatives - two Palestinian children Mohammed and Oamr al-Brim, who witnesses said were killed in an Israeli air strike before a ceasefire was declared - in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip...more
A Palestinian woman dries her clothes outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a news conference in Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian boy looks out of his damaged house after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman stands outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians celebrate what they said was a victory by Palestinians in Gaza over Israel following a ceasefire, in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian Hamas militants hold their weapons as they celebrate with people what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian waves a Hamas flag as others celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians release fireworks as they celebrate what they said was a victory by Palestinians in Gaza over Israel following a ceasefire, in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum is carried by Palestinians as they celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian militant celebrates with people what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
A Palestinian throws sweets as others celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Masked Palestinian children wearing Hamas' armed wing headbands celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians riding in a vehicle celebrate as they return to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014....more
A Palestinian policeman takes charge as people return to their houses in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26,...more
A Palestinian boy holding a Hamas flag rides in a motorbike rickshaw as they celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Zahar, appearing for the first time since the start of a seven-week conflict, speaks during a rally by Palestinians celebrating what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26,...more
Palestinians riding a donkey cart return to their houses as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of a Palestinian family ride a motorcycle past destroyed houses as they return to their house in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, following a ceasefire...more
Palestinians celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman carrying her children returns to their house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014....more
Palestinians celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
The Ukraine front
Ukraine continues its offensive against pro-Russian separatists.
Far from home
The plight of Iraq's Yazidi sect.
Gaza fighting continues
The war enters its seventh week.
Funeral for Michael Brown
A community mourns the death the black teenager killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.