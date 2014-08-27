Edition:
Gaza celebrates ceasefire

Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A Palestinian family leaves a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians, before making their way home after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian fishermen pull their net at the beach of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A woman and her kids react during the funeral of their relatives - two Palestinian children Mohammed and Oamr al-Brim, who witnesses said were killed in an Israeli air strike before a ceasefire was declared - in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman dries her clothes outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a news conference in Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

A Palestinian boy looks out of his damaged house after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman stands outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians celebrate what they said was a victory by Palestinians in Gaza over Israel following a ceasefire, in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian Hamas militants hold their weapons as they celebrate with people what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian waves a Hamas flag as others celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians release fireworks as they celebrate what they said was a victory by Palestinians in Gaza over Israel following a ceasefire, in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum is carried by Palestinians as they celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian militant celebrates with people what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi

A Palestinian throws sweets as others celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Masked Palestinian children wearing Hamas' armed wing headbands celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians riding in a vehicle celebrate as they return to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

A Palestinian policeman takes charge as people return to their houses in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

A Palestinian boy holding a Hamas flag rides in a motorbike rickshaw as they celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Zahar, appearing for the first time since the start of a seven-week conflict, speaks during a rally by Palestinians celebrating what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians riding a donkey cart return to their houses as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Members of a Palestinian family ride a motorcycle past destroyed houses as they return to their house in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, following a ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman carrying her children returns to their house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Palestinians celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

