Gaza fighting continues

Palestinians standing in a badly damaged house watch rescue workers as they search for victims under the rubble of a neighbouring house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed three senior Hamas military commanders,...more

Palestinians standing in a badly damaged house watch rescue workers as they search for victims under the rubble of a neighbouring house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed three senior Hamas military commanders, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close