Gaza fighting continues
A view of what witnesses said was an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ezz Zanon
Smoke rises during what witnesses said was an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike as debris from a house are scattered in Gaza City August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ezz Zanon
A Palestinian firefighter reacts at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman holds her daughter next to a synagogue that was damaged by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli police explosives expert removes the remains of a rocket which was fired from Gaza, after it exploded in the southern city of Gan Yavne August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli policeman surveys the scene where a rocket which was fired from Gaza exploded in the southern city of Gan Yavne August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis take cover as they hear sirens, warning of incoming rockets, at a site where a rocket which was fired from Gaza exploded in the southern city of Gan Yavne August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
An Israeli soldier surveys the damages of a synagogue which was hit by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian woman fleeing from her house reacts following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man stands next to a car which was damaged by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians perform Friday prayers among the ruins of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike during the Israeli offensive, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Ibraheem Hammad, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians carry the body of Mohammed Abu Shammala, one of three senior Hamas commanders who was killed in an Israeli air strike, during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli policeman surveys a building damaged from a Palestinian mortar salvo in a community outside the central Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian inspects the wreckage of a car, which witnesses said was hit by a nearby Israeli air strike that killed three senior Hamas military commanders, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians carry the bodies of three senior Hamas commanders, who were killed in an Israeli air strike, during their funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli woman surveys a building damaged from a Palestinian mortar salvo in a community outside the central Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian policeman reacts as rescue workers search for victims under the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed three senior Hamas military commanders, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip...more
Palestinians standing in a badly damaged house watch rescue workers as they search for victims under the rubble of a neighbouring house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed three senior Hamas military commanders,...more
Israeli soldiers ride atop personnel carriers near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli fire-fighter works to extinguish a fire caused by rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near the town of Sderot August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A relative of Palestinian girl Nour Abu hasera, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during her funeral in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
An Israeli soldier rests at an observation post overlooking the Gaza strip near the Israeli-Gaza border August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians sit in front of a bus that witnesses said was destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians bury the bodies of the wife of Mohammed Deif, Hamas's military leader, and his infant son Ali, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014....more
A relative of Palestinians from al-Dalu family, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn at a hospital in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian sits next to buses that witnesses said were destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman inspects her house that witnesses said was damaged during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is rushed into a hospital in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children, who hospital officials said were wounded in an Israeli air strike, receive treatment at a hospital in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians flee their houses at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians wait to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
