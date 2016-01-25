Edition:
Gaza floods

A Palestinian man lies on a couch in his flooded house that was damaged during the 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A Palestinian boy gets out of his father's car amidst flood waters during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A Palestinian man retrieves belongings after rain water flooded a house during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A Palestinian woman, whose house was destroyed during 2014 war, walks on bricks after rainwaters flooded her shelter during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Members of Palestinian Civil Defence evacuate boys, whose family's house was destroyed during 2014 war, after rainwaters flooded their shelter, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Palestinians, whose house was destroyed during the 2014 war, look out of their shelter at floodwaters during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A Palestinian boy lies on a mattress inside his family's dwelling during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Members of Palestinian Civil Defence evacuate a youth, whose family's house was destroyed during the 2014 war, after rainwaters flooded his family's shelter, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A Palestinian woman and her daughter, wrapped with a blanket, sit by a fire as they make tea inside their dwelling during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A Palestinian boy walks though a flooded road on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Palestinian boys take cover inside the remains of a house that was destroyed during the 2014 war during heavy rain in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Members of a Palestinian family warm themselves next to a fire inside their house that was damaged during 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Palestinians take cover inside a shelter during heavy rain in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A Palestinian boy looks out of a shop window on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Palestinian boys sit on a sidewalk on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A Palestinian woman holds her son as she crosses a road flooded with rainwater following heavy rains, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A Palestinian girl looks out of her family's damaged house on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A horse stands in the middle of a road as Palestinians cross by during heavy rain in the east of Gaza City, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
