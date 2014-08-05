Edition:
Gaza in ruins

A Palestinian woman walks past buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits on the rubble of her destroyed house after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian carries his belonging as he walks past a badly damaged residential building after returning to Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman leads a girl past destroyed buildings after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian girl sits on a swing outside her family's house, which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians ride a donkey cart past destroyed and badly damaged residential buildings as they return to Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians sit next to their destroyed house after returning to the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman walks amongst the rubble of her destroyed house after retuning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The ruins of destroyed houses are seen in the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman inspects her burnt house after retuning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians ride a horse cart in the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians gather as rescue workers search for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians are pictured through a window as they look at their badly damaged house after returning to it in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman carries belongings as she walks over the rubble of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man salvages his belongings from his house, which witnesses said was badly damaged during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians stand inside a house which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit on the remains of their destroyed homes after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man walks amidst the destruction in the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian family looks through the damage to their home after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman sits on the remains of her destroyed house after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian family carries their belongings towards the remains of their destroyed home after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian boy stands next to his badly damaged house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman reacts next to her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman searches for her belongings after returning to her destroyed house in the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians search for the remains of bodies under the rubble of the Abu Nejim family house which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike that killed nine members from the family, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians stand atop the remains of their house after returning to it in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians salvage their belongings from their house, which witnesses said was badly damaged during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman carries belongings while walking over the rubble of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians ride in a pickup truck as they return to the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit on the remains of their destroyed homes after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian family carries their belongings towards the remains of their destroyed home after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian boy gestures as he stands atop the debris of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian looks into the crater of a home that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike at the Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A relative reacts at a badly damaged house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike that killed three Palestinians from the Wahdan family, as bloodstains are seen on a damaged wall in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians look out the window of their home, which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man smokes as he sits among the ruins of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man carries a gas canister that he salvaged from his destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian family rides a donkey cart past damaged homes after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

