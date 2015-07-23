Gaza in the dark
A Palestinian woman makes tea inside her house during power cut at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. Palestinian Energy officials said residents of Gaza, home to 1.8 million people, have been experiencing up to 18 hours of...more
A Palestinian woman holds coffee inside her house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man reacts as he inspects a burnt classroom after an electric failure at a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, February 17, 2015. Palestinian health officials said a 9 month old boy died when...more
A Palestinian vendor sells sweets by candlelight during a power cut in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian women use a torch as they walk during power cut at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians hold candles during a rally in Gaza City, calling on Egyptian authorities to supply Gaza Strip with fuel and electricity, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
A disabled Palestinian woman sits on a beach as she flees the heat during a power cut at Shatti refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sells corn during power cut at Shatti refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman carries her daughter at her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit outside their house as they flee the heat during power cut at Shatti refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up by a candle light at her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy lights a candle as he takes part in a protest during a power cut in Gaza City, May 10, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man walks at Shatti refugee camp during power cut, in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
