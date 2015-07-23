Gaza in the dark

A Palestinian woman makes tea inside her house during power cut at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. Palestinian Energy officials said residents of Gaza, home to 1.8 million people, have been experiencing up to 18 hours of...more

A Palestinian woman makes tea inside her house during power cut at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. Palestinian Energy officials said residents of Gaza, home to 1.8 million people, have been experiencing up to 18 hours of electricity outage a day for three days due to fuel and power shortages. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

