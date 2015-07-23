Edition:
Gaza in the dark

A Palestinian woman makes tea inside her house during power cut at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. Palestinian Energy officials said residents of Gaza, home to 1.8 million people, have been experiencing up to 18 hours of electricity outage a day for three days due to fuel and power shortages. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Palestinian woman holds coffee inside her house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
A Palestinian man reacts as he inspects a burnt classroom after an electric failure at a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, February 17, 2015. Palestinian health officials said a 9 month old boy died when the fire erupted. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A Palestinian vendor sells sweets by candlelight during a power cut in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2013
A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
Palestinian women use a torch as they walk during power cut at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Palestinians hold candles during a rally in Gaza City, calling on Egyptian authorities to supply Gaza Strip with fuel and electricity, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2012
A disabled Palestinian woman sits on a beach as she flees the heat during a power cut at Shatti refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Palestinian man sells corn during power cut at Shatti refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Palestinian woman carries her daughter at her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Palestinians sit outside their house as they flee the heat during power cut at Shatti refugee camp in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up by a candle light at her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A Palestinian boy lights a candle as he takes part in a protest during a power cut in Gaza City, May 10, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2008
A Palestinian man walks at Shatti refugee camp during power cut, in Gaza City, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
