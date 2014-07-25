Gaza offensive
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed al-Najar, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians gather as rescue workers search for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli APCs drive near the Israeli border with Gaza as the come out of the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers hug each other after ending their duty inside the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian is reflected in a mirror as he looks at the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. . REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children taking refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes sleep at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinian children take refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli soldiers walk next to their APCs after coming back into Israel from the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian firefighters try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians gather beside a building that police said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Varda (C), the mother of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz who was killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday, salutes next to his grave during his funeral in Kfar Azar, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian reacts following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Relatives and friends of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz who was killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday, mourn during his funeral in Kfar Azar, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian man comforts his son following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian tries to remove the body of a man buried under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014....more
A Palestinian woman sits in a debris-strewn street as she looks at houses which witnesses said were damaged in an Israeli air strike that killed two children, in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy looks at a car which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Mourners cry during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz, killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday, in Kfar Azar near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Light streaks and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A mourner reacts during the funeral for Israeli soldier Natan Cohen, killed during fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, in the town of Modi'in, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Smokes rises during an Israeli ground offensive in the east of Gaza City July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashkelon July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014....more
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli tank manoeuvres in a field outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians evacuate a building after what witnesses said were warning Israeli air strikes next to their homes in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian salvages a mattress from the remains of a house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
Taiwan plane crash
A TransAsia Airways turboprop plane crashes with all 48 aboard killed.
India this week
Some of our best photos from across the country this week.
When rains cause a mess
The much-awaited monsoon rains can sometimes cause hardships.
Amid the crash site
Details amid the MH17 debris field in Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.