Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 16, 2016 | 1:01am IST

Gaza Parkour

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 18
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 18
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 18
A Palestinian youth practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A Palestinian youth practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 18
Palestinian youths demonstrate their parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian youths demonstrate their parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Palestinian youths demonstrate their parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 18
A Palestinian boy practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A Palestinian boy practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 18
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 18
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 18
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 18
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 18
A Palestinian youth practices his parkour skills at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his parkour skills at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2014
A Palestinian youth practices his parkour skills at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 18
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 18
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 18
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 18
A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 18
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 18
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2012
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 18
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
On the slopes of Iran

On the slopes of Iran

Next Slideshows

On the slopes of Iran

On the slopes of Iran

Skiers carve up the powder at Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran.

16 Jan 2016
Winter blues

Winter blues

Scenes of winter weather around the world.

14 Jan 2016
Star-spangled Havana

Star-spangled Havana

Residents of the Cuban capital don the stars and stripes.

13 Jan 2016
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.

13 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast