Gaza without power
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours...more
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished coastal territory run by the Islamist Hamas group. Power has been provided to different areas in the territory in six-hour shifts since the closure.Power has been provided to different areas in the territory in six-hour shifts since the closure. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman holds a candle as she walks down a flight of stairs at her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man leaves his house, which is lit by a lamp powered by a mobile generator, during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl studies by candlelight at her family's house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man pushes his grandmother in a wheelchair through a patch of light coming from a lamp powered by a mobile generator in a house across the street, during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian vendor fries falafels by the light of a lamp powered by a mobile generator, on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys play around a fire on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children ride a donkey cart on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man walks with his donkey pulling a cart on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children hold candles and a sign that reads, "Help us", during a protest against power cuts in Gaza City November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
