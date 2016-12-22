Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students at the Right to Live Society. Al-Sharfa is a former pupil of the school. "I came to this organization when I was young, when I was four years old. I came when I was young to the Right to Live Society. I used to read...more

Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students at the Right to Live Society. Al-Sharfa is a former pupil of the school. "I came to this organization when I was young, when I was four years old. I came when I was young to the Right to Live Society. I used to read and spell with the teacher and I was able to understand all the letters so I would spell them, pronounce them and write each letter," she said, adding that one day she hopes to be in charge of a class of her own. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

