Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome
Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher's aide with Down Syndrome, plays with students with Down Syndrome in a school at the Right to Live Society, in Gaza City December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students at the Right to Live Society. Al-Sharfa is a former pupil of the school. "I came to this organization when I was young, when I was four years old. I came when I was young to the Right to Live Society. I used to read...more
Hiba Al-Sharfa poses for a photograph. According to one of Al-Sharfa's colleagues, this is a first for the Gaza school which is making strides in challenging stereotypes. "Hiba has become the first Down syndrome teacher, at the 'Right to Live'...more
Hiba Al-Sharfa (back) plays with students. For the students here it isn't just about learning to read and write. Al-Sharfa also acts as a role model demonstrating that their disability shouldn't deter them from achieving their dreams. "I would like...more
Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches students. The school specializes in teaching children with Down Syndrome and autism. There are more than 600 pupils who attend the school daily, as well another 150 who are supported in their learning at...more
Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students. The school's director of rehabilitation programmes, Nabeel Haneed, hopes to show that Al-Sharfa's role in the school will 'change the outlook of parents and society'. Right to Live is now training a small group of...more
Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hiba Al-Sharfa, gestures as she teaches students. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Next Slideshows
City of ice
A glittering city of ice and snow rises in northern China at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
The longest night
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
India this week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Standing with Aleppo
Demonstrations around the world to show solidarity with the besieged citizens of Aleppo.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.