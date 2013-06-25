Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 25, 2013 | 6:15pm IST

Gaza's summer camps

<p>Young Palestinians pray during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinians pray during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Young Palestinians pray during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
1 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer...more

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
2 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, poses for a photograph during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, poses for a photograph during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, poses for a photograph during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
3 / 31
<p>A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
4 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (bottom, L), 13, plays on a swing during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (bottom, L), 13, plays on a swing during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (bottom, L), 13, plays on a swing during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
5 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, receives sweets during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, receives sweets during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, receives sweets during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
6 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (5th R), 13, raises his hand during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (5th R), 13, raises his hand during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (5th R), 13, raises his hand during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
7 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, 1st L), 13, aims a wooden gun during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, 1st L), 13, aims a wooden gun during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, 1st L), 13, aims a wooden gun during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
8 / 31
<p>Palestinian boys crawl during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boys crawl during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boys crawl during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
9 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
10 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
11 / 31
<p>A Palestinian boy crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A Palestinian boy crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
12 / 31
<p>Palestinian boys gesture while looking out a bus window as they leave a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boys gesture while looking out a bus window as they leave a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boys gesture while looking out a bus window as they leave a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, looks out a bus window as he leaves a summer camp organized by Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, looks out a bus window as he leaves a summer camp organized by Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, looks out a bus window as he leaves a summer camp organized by Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
14 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, plays with his younger brother, Ghazi, at their family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, plays with his younger brother, Ghazi, at their family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, plays with his younger brother, Ghazi, at their family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
15 / 31
<p>Umm Mohammed, the mother of thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, helps him change his clothes after returning home from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Umm Mohammed, the mother of thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, helps him change his clothes after returning home from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Umm Mohammed, the mother of thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, helps him change his clothes after returning home from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
16 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (back, R), 13, is pictured at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (back, R), 13, is pictured at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (back, R), 13, is pictured at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
17 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, sits with his mother, Umm Mohammed (L), at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, sits with his mother, Umm Mohammed (L), at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, sits with his mother, Umm Mohammed (L), at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
18 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, walks in her family's house in Gaza City as her father Ayman returns home after teaching at a university, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, walks in her family's house in Gaza City as her father Ayman returns home after teaching at a university, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, walks in her family's house in Gaza City as her father Ayman returns home after teaching at a university, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
19 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a skipping rope game during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a skipping rope game during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a skipping rope game during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
20 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
21 / 31
<p>Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
22 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
23 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, participates in a game for collecting clips during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, participates in a game for collecting clips during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, participates in a game for collecting clips during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
24 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, participates in a dance lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, participates in a dance lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, participates in a dance lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
25 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a dance lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a dance lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a dance lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
26 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, participates in a drawing lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, participates in a drawing lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, participates in a drawing lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
27 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
28 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (2nd L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (2nd L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (2nd L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
29 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
30 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, sits during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, sits during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, sits during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Struggling markets, worried investors

Struggling markets, worried investors

Next Slideshows

Struggling markets, worried investors

Struggling markets, worried investors

How traders and brokers react when markets struggle.

25 Jun 2013
Tension in Lebanon

Tension in Lebanon

Lebanese soldiers fight Sunni Islamist gunmen in one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence fuelled by sectarian rifts over neighboring Syria.

24 Jun 2013
Super moon rising

Super moon rising

A once-a-year cosmic show lights up the night sky.

24 Jun 2013
Walking over the Grand Canyon

Walking over the Grand Canyon

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon without a tether or safety net.

24 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures