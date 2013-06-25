Gaza's summer camps
Young Palestinians pray during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinians pray during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer...more
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, poses for a photograph during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, poses for a photograph during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (bottom, L), 13, plays on a swing during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (bottom, L), 13, plays on a swing during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, receives sweets during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, receives sweets during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (5th R), 13, raises his hand during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (5th R), 13, raises his hand during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, 1st L), 13, aims a wooden gun during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, 1st L), 13, aims a wooden gun during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys crawl during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys crawl during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys gesture while looking out a bus window as they leave a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys gesture while looking out a bus window as they leave a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, looks out a bus window as he leaves a summer camp organized by Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, looks out a bus window as he leaves a summer camp organized by Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, plays with his younger brother, Ghazi, at their family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, plays with his younger brother, Ghazi, at their family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Umm Mohammed, the mother of thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, helps him change his clothes after returning home from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Umm Mohammed, the mother of thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, helps him change his clothes after returning home from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (back, R), 13, is pictured at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (back, R), 13, is pictured at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, sits with his mother, Umm Mohammed (L), at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, sits with his mother, Umm Mohammed (L), at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, walks in her family's house in Gaza City as her father Ayman returns home after teaching at a university, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, walks in her family's house in Gaza City as her father Ayman returns home after teaching at a university, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a skipping rope game during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a skipping rope game during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, participates in a game for collecting clips during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, participates in a game for collecting clips during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, participates in a dance lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, participates in a dance lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a dance lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a dance lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, participates in a drawing lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, participates in a drawing lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (2nd L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (2nd L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, sits during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, sits during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Struggling markets, worried investors
How traders and brokers react when markets struggle.
Tension in Lebanon
Lebanese soldiers fight Sunni Islamist gunmen in one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence fuelled by sectarian rifts over neighboring Syria.
Super moon rising
A once-a-year cosmic show lights up the night sky.
Walking over the Grand Canyon
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon without a tether or safety net.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.