Gaza's way of the ninja
A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving...more
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
