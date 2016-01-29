Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 10:10pm IST

Gaza's way of the ninja

A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving martial arts training at local clubs in Gaza for the past two years, decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will eventually lead to them being invited to participate in international contests. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving martial arts training at local clubs in Gaza for the past two years, decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will eventually lead to them being invited to participate in international contests. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 14
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 14
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 14
A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 14
A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 14
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 14
A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 14
A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 14
Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 14
Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 14
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 14
A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 14
Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 14
Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat

Next Slideshows

Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat

"Beating the Retreat" ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Republic Day celebrations.

29 Jan 2016
The Zika babies

The Zika babies

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil.

29 Jan 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

29 Jan 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast