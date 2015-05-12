Gearing up for Cannes
A woman takes pictures of a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, on the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. The poster was designed based on a photograph...more
A woman poses with a film clapper on the Croisette before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A cinema fan sits near step ladders to guard his spot in front of the Festival Palace before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jury member actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man climbs a staircase decorated with the Japan Pavillion poster at the Film Market business area in the Festival Palace before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jury member singer-songwriter and composer Rokia Traore arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jury member actress Sienna Miller arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees pull a cart with a statue as preparations continue on the Croisette before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jury member actress Rossy de Palma arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Women stand with a dog in front of a billboard for the film "The Peanuts Movie" as preparations continue on the Croisette before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman walks past Palme d'Or symbol cutout reflected on the pavement before the start the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. The festival, which runs May 13-24, will be presided by American writer and director...more
Workers install billboards in front of the Carlton Hotel during preparations before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A worker sets up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, inside the press conference room at the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cinema fans sit near step ladders to guard their spot in front of the Festival Palace before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Golden Angel statue, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the WW1, shows a Palme d'Or symbol outside the Carlton Hotel before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival is seen near palm trees before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Workers set up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, on the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A billboard for the film "Inside Out" is seen on the Carlton Hotel front pier before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Yachts are seen behind Palme d'Or cutouts before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Official posters of the 68th Cannes Film Festival and the Film Market are displayed at the entrance of the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows the front pier at La Gold Plage beach with yachts in the background before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Posters for the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" actress showing Charlize Theron and actor Nicholas Hoult are displayed outside the Carlton Hotel before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis...more
Workers set up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, on the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Workers paint the railings outside the Festival Palace during preparations before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An employee works in the Grand Theatre Lumiere in the Festival Palace during preparations before the start the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Next Slideshows
Dior cruise collection
Dior presents its 2016 cruise collection at the Palace of Bubbles in the south of France.
The end of American Idol
"American Idol" is finally coming to a close with the 15th and final season premiering January 2016.
Mad Max: Fury Road premiere
The reboot of the Mad Max series premieres in Hollywood.
Louis Vuitton cruise collection
Louis Vuitton presents its 2016 cruise collection at Bob Hope's estate in Palm Springs, California.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.