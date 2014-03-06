Edition:
Geelong - Silicon Valley or Detroit?

<p>The Alcoa Aluminium Smelter is pictured before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong, February 25, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Alcoa Aluminium Smelter is pictured before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong, February 25, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The Incitec Pivot company fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is pictured at sunset in Geelong, February 26, 2014. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre production - will be closely watched to see if the city becomes Australia's Silicon Valley or its Detroit. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Incitec Pivot company fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is pictured at sunset in Geelong, February 26, 2014. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre...more

The Incitec Pivot company fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is pictured at sunset in Geelong, February 26, 2014. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre production - will be closely watched to see if the city becomes Australia's Silicon Valley or its Detroit. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A worker at a beach-front attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, goes on a break at sunset, in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A worker at a beach-front attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, goes on a break at sunset, in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A worker at a beach-front attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, goes on a break at sunset, in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Paddle board instructor Shawn Ward packs up his boards on Geelong's beachfront February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Paddle board instructor Shawn Ward packs up his boards on Geelong's beachfront February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Paddle board instructor Shawn Ward packs up his boards on Geelong's beachfront February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A children's playground ride in the shape of a boat is seen along Geelong's waterfront, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A children's playground ride in the shape of a boat is seen along Geelong's waterfront, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A children's playground ride in the shape of a boat is seen along Geelong's waterfront, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>An arrow road-marking is seen painted on a thoroughfare in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

An arrow road-marking is seen painted on a thoroughfare in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An arrow road-marking is seen painted on a thoroughfare in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A woman walks through the main shopping district in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A woman walks through the main shopping district in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A woman walks through the main shopping district in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A gate blocks an entrance to a shopping mall car park in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A gate blocks an entrance to a shopping mall car park in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A gate blocks an entrance to a shopping mall car park in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The Ritz Flats, part of an abandoned pub, stand in the main shopping area of Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Ritz Flats, part of an abandoned pub, stand in the main shopping area of Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The Ritz Flats, part of an abandoned pub, stand in the main shopping area of Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Unopened mail lays on the floor of an abandoned pub in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Unopened mail lays on the floor of an abandoned pub in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Unopened mail lays on the floor of an abandoned pub in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A member of the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays at a pool table near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A member of the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays at a pool table near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A member of the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays at a pool table near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A visitor to the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays a slot machine near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A visitor to the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays a slot machine near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A visitor to the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays a slot machine near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A customer is seen through the window of a pub in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A customer is seen through the window of a pub in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A customer is seen through the window of a pub in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Ian Heinrich, 51, poses for a photograph with his wife Wayan and daughters Jessica, 4, and Jayla, 3 months, in suburban Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Ian Heinrich, 51, poses for a photograph with his wife Wayan and daughters Jessica, 4, and Jayla, 3 months, in suburban Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Ian Heinrich, 51, poses for a photograph with his wife Wayan and daughters Jessica, 4, and Jayla, 3 months, in suburban Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Alcoa company worker Damian Young carries his son Miller, 2, during an interview with Reuters in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Alcoa company worker Damian Young carries his son Miller, 2, during an interview with Reuters in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Alcoa company worker Damian Young carries his son Miller, 2, during an interview with Reuters in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A suburban street is seen in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A suburban street is seen in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A suburban street is seen in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The road leading to the Shell Oil Refinery is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The road leading to the Shell Oil Refinery is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The road leading to the Shell Oil Refinery is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Adam Oates, 42, is pictured at his workplace in Point Henry, Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Adam Oates, 42, is pictured at his workplace in Point Henry, Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Adam Oates, 42, is pictured at his workplace in Point Henry, Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The Alcoa aluminium smelter is seen at Point Henry in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Alcoa aluminium smelter is seen at Point Henry in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The Alcoa aluminium smelter is seen at Point Henry in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A truck driver waits to load his vehicle outside the Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A truck driver waits to load his vehicle outside the Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A truck driver waits to load his vehicle outside the Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The old OneSteel wire mill is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The old OneSteel wire mill is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The old OneSteel wire mill is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A combination picture shows residential properties advertised for sale in the suburban neighbourhoods of Geelong between February 24 and February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A combination picture shows residential properties advertised for sale in the suburban neighbourhoods of Geelong between February 24 and February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A combination picture shows residential properties advertised for sale in the suburban neighbourhoods of Geelong between February 24 and February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

