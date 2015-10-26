Edition:
Geeta comes home

Geeta gestures as she comes out from an airport after her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Geeta holds a bouquet of flowers as she comes out from an airport after her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Geeta gestures towards the media as she sits inside a car after her arrival at an airport in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Geeta waves as she comes out from an airport after her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Geeta waves as she comes out from an airport after her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Geeta sits inside a car as she leaves after her arrival at an airport in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Geeta holds a bouquet of flowers as she comes out from an airport after her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) gives blessings to Geeta (C) as Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) and two unidentified women look on during their meeting in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks with Geeta during their meeting in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters

