Geeta in Pakistan

Geeta (R) gestures as she and Faisal Edhi speak in sign language at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. The 23 year old deaf-mute Indian girl is believed to have mistakenly crossed into Pakistani territory as a child. Faisal Edhi, managing trustee of Edhi Foundation, said Geeta may be from Jharkhand or Telangana state in India. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Geeta walks up a flight of stairs at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Geeta lights a match as she prepares to pray at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Geeta prays at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Geeta gestures as she speaks in sign language at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Geeta watches as a Reuters reporter asks her a question at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Geeta sits with homeless and orphaned children at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
