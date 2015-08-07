Geeta in Pakistan
Geeta (R) gestures as she and Faisal Edhi speak in sign language at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. The 23 year old deaf-mute Indian girl is believed to have mistakenly crossed into Pakistani territory as a child....more
Geeta walks up a flight of stairs at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Geeta lights a match as she prepares to pray at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Geeta prays at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Geeta gestures as she speaks in sign language at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Geeta watches as a Reuters reporter asks her a question at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Geeta sits with homeless and orphaned children at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
