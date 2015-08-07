Geeta in Pakistan

Geeta (R) gestures as she and Faisal Edhi speak in sign language at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. The 23 year old deaf-mute Indian girl is believed to have mistakenly crossed into Pakistani territory as a child....more

Geeta (R) gestures as she and Faisal Edhi speak in sign language at the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 6, 2015. The 23 year old deaf-mute Indian girl is believed to have mistakenly crossed into Pakistani territory as a child. Faisal Edhi, managing trustee of Edhi Foundation, said Geeta may be from Jharkhand or Telangana state in India. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

