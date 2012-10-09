Geithner visits India
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner addresses students during his visit to the American Embassy School, his former elementary school, in New Delhi October 9, 2012. Geithner is on a two-day visit to India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (L) shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner before their meeting in New Delhi October 9, 2012. Geithner is on a two-day visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (L) speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner during their meeting in New Delhi October 9, 2012. Geithner is on a two-day visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner addresses students during his visit to the American Embassy School, Geithner's former elementary school, in New Delhi October 9, 2012. Geithner is on a two-day visit to India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (L) speaks as U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi October 9, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (L) and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner pose after their U.S.-India economic and financial partnership conference in New Delhi October 9, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (L) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi October 9, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
