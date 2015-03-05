Genetically modified animals
Two transgenic pigs are irradiated under ultraviolet radiation showing their green fluorescence protein (GFP) feature at a hogpen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province December 26, 2006. China's first three transgenic pigs were bred...more
Genetically engineered angelfish (Pterophyllum) glow in a tank during a news conference before the 2012 Taiwan International Aquarium Expo in Taipei November 7, 2012. The fish, which are the world's first pink fluorescent angelfish and can view...more
A Russian scientist Alexander Sotnikov stretches a cloned rabbit for tests at the laboratory outside Moscow, February 8, 2005. Many of those used in the research at the biotechnological center are clones of genetically-modified rabbits, which have...more
A biologist puts her hand in a box with male genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at an educational exhibition by British biotechnology company Oxitec in Piracicaba March 5, 2015. Oxitec said its laboratory created the genetically modified...more
Snuppy the Afghan Hound, the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, rests during a photo call at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine March 12, 2008. A South Korean biotech company is...more
Austrian Olympic and World show jumping medalist Hugo Simon stands with "E.T. Cryozootech-Stallion", a clone of the gelding show jumping winner E.T. FRH, which is presented at the Top Sire horse show in Bourg-en-Bresse, eastern France February 4,...more
A transgenic fluorescent green pig (C) stands among normal pigs in Taipei January 12, 2006. Taiwan, home to the world's first transgenic glowing fish, has successfully bred fluorescent green pigs that researchers hope will boost the island's stem...more
A combination photo shows a cloned fluorescent puppy, a three-month-old beagle, glowing in the dark under ultra-violet light (L) and under daylight (R) at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul May 13, 2009. The puppy is...more
Genetically engineered Angelfish (Pterophyllum Scalare) glow in a tank under a black light while being displayed at the 2010 Taiwan International Aqua Expo in Taipei October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A person takes pictures at a tank of genetically engineered fluorescent fish at a news conference before 2011 Taiwan International Ornamental Fish Expo in Taipei September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
