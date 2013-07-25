Genetically modified animals

Dr Ian Wilmut, leader of the team that created Dolly the sheep - the world's first mammal cloned from an adult cell - faces her as she goes on display at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, April 9 ,2003. Dolly, who born on July 5 1996 after her creation by the Roslin Institute research centre, died in February 2003 after the decision was taken to "euthanase" her when it was discovered she had a progressive lung disease. She has now been preserved for public display at the Museum. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell