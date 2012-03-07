Geneva Auto Show
The new Bentley Continental GT V8 car is pictured during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Visitors walk around booths during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A visitor holds the steering wheel of the Ferrari 458 Spider during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Maserati GranTurismo Sport car is pictured during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man looks under the bonnet of a Volkswagen car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A visitor sits in a Porsche Boxter Cabriolet model car displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Models surround the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Cabriolet car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A Bentley EXP 9 F concept car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A visitor looks at a motor displayed on the Mercedes-Benz booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Koenigsegg Agera 2 car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A visitor looks under a Honda Civic model displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Ferrari CEO Luca Cordero di Montezemolo waves from inside the new Ferrari F12 Berlinetta during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ferrari Press Office
A new Nissan Invitation concept car is displayed on the Nissan booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Reporters are seen next to new SL model cars displayed on the Mercedes booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Models pose in front of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe cars during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Bentley EXP 9 F concept car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A new Audi A3 model car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Tata Motors' Chairman Ratan Tata (L) poses in front of the Megapixel model car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Ford Focus car is displayed on the company's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A model stands next to a car on the Maserati booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Hostesses stand next to a Hyundai i20 model car displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A Bentley EXP 9 F concept car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
The Nissan Juke Nismo concept car is displayed on the Nissan booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
The new Lamborghini Aventador model car is displayed during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
The new Peugeot 208 model car is displayed during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A logo is seen on a new BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe car displayed on German car manufacturer BMW booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A new V12 Zagato model car is displayed on the Aston Martin booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A new SL model car is displayed on the Mercedes booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The Opel Ampera is shown to the media after it was elected "Car of the Year 2012", by 59 motoring journalists, ahead of the 82nd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Ferrari logo is pictured on the cover of a new model car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
