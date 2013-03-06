Geneva auto show
A model stands in front of the 500 car on the Fiat stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A model stands in front of the Brivido hybrid car on the Giugiaro stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Models present the Abarth 695 Black Diamond on the company's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A hostess sits in a Fiat 500L displayed on the company's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A model stands next to the Alfa Romeo 4C displayed on the company's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 5, 2013. The Geneva Motor Show will take place from March 7 to 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis...more
A model poses beside a Fiat 500 GQ displayed on the company's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 5, 2013. The Geneva Motor Show will take place from March 7 to 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse more
Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne (L) inspects with Ratan Tata the new LaFerrari hybrid car on the Ferrari stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Ferrari CEO Luca Cordero di Montezemolo (R) talks to Ratan Tata after the presentation of the new LaFerrari hybrid car on the Ferrari stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013....more
The new LaFerrari hybrid car is pictured on the Ferrari stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new LaFerrari hybrid car is pictured on the Ferrari stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A staff cleans cars on the Audi stand ahead of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A staff cleans the Nissan stand ahead of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 4, 2013. The Geneva Motor Show will take place from March 7 to 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
