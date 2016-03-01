Geneva Auto Show
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Maserati Quattroporte. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A covered Aston Martin. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The interior of Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A model leans on a Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, presents the new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The wheel of a Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Visitors walk among cars at the stands of Suzuki and Honda. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Bentley Mulsanne Speed. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The interior of the new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Peugeot Fractal electric coupe. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Mercedes-Benz C 43 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Denis Balibousecar
The interior of the new Bentley Mulsanne EWB. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Audi Q2. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
