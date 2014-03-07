Geneva Auto Show
Morgan 3 Wheeler. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Zenvo ST1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The exhaust pipes of the Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A model poses in the Rinspeed XchangE electric powered autonomous driving concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A journalist takes a picture of the Audi TT 2.0 T quattro. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Citroen C4 Cactus Aventure. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
McLaren 650S convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Koenigsegg Agera One:1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Special edition Bugatti Veyron. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the Geneva Motor Show. The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its...more
A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the Geneva Motor Show. The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its debut in Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo vehicles at the show, demonstrating the software system that allows drivers to control their iPhones via touch and voice, Apple said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The engine of the Ferrari 458 Speciale. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Porsche 918 Speedster. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Jaguar car grille emblem. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The front wheel of a Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Porsche 911 RSR. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An employee cleans a Bentley Continental GTSpeed convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The cockpit and steering wheel of the Ferrari California T convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Subaru Viziv 2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Volkswagen T-ROC concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ermini Seiottosei. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Skoda Vision C concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The charging plug of the Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Honda FCEV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Lamborghini Huracan. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
