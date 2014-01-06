Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 6, 2014 | 11:45pm IST

German igloo village

<p>Dimmed lights are switched on in igloos on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, Germany, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Dimmed lights are switched on in igloos on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, Germany, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

Dimmed lights are switched on in igloos on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, Germany, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
1 / 14
<p>Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
2 / 14
<p>A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue inclusive. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue inclusive. ...more

Monday, January 06, 2014

A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue inclusive. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
3 / 14
<p>A worker arranges reindeer furs in an iglooon top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A worker arranges reindeer furs in an iglooon top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

A worker arranges reindeer furs in an iglooon top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
4 / 14
<p>Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
5 / 14
<p>Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
6 / 14
<p>A bar made from slabs of ice stands inside the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A bar made from slabs of ice stands inside the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

A bar made from slabs of ice stands inside the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
7 / 14
<p>A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
8 / 14
<p>A lavatory built on snow is pictured in the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A lavatory built on snow is pictured in the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

A lavatory built on snow is pictured in the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
9 / 14
<p>Beatrice and Erwin Ritzi toast with sparkling wine in their igloo lodge on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Beatrice and Erwin Ritzi toast with sparkling wine in their igloo lodge on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

Beatrice and Erwin Ritzi toast with sparkling wine in their igloo lodge on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
10 / 14
<p>A person enters the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A person enters the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

A person enters the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
11 / 14
<p>Employees prepare the guests cheese fondue in the kitchen igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Employees prepare the guests cheese fondue in the kitchen igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

Employees prepare the guests cheese fondue in the kitchen igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
12 / 14
<p>People enjoy a whirlpool next to their igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

People enjoy a whirlpool next to their igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

People enjoy a whirlpool next to their igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
13 / 14
<p>People enjoy cheese fondue in the dining area igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

People enjoy cheese fondue in the dining area igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, January 06, 2014

People enjoy cheese fondue in the dining area igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Next Slideshows

Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

06 Jan 2014
Counting critters

Counting critters

Keepers across Europe take an annual stock count of the animals at their zoos.

03 Jan 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Our best photos from the week.

03 Jan 2014
Winter in Kashmir

Winter in Kashmir

Life in Kashmir valley during the cold winter season.

03 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures