German igloo village
Dimmed lights are switched on in igloos on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, Germany, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Dimmed lights are switched on in igloos on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, Germany, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue inclusive. ...more
A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue inclusive. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A worker arranges reindeer furs in an iglooon top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A worker arranges reindeer furs in an iglooon top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A bar made from slabs of ice stands inside the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A bar made from slabs of ice stands inside the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A lavatory built on snow is pictured in the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A lavatory built on snow is pictured in the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Beatrice and Erwin Ritzi toast with sparkling wine in their igloo lodge on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Beatrice and Erwin Ritzi toast with sparkling wine in their igloo lodge on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A person enters the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A person enters the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Employees prepare the guests cheese fondue in the kitchen igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Employees prepare the guests cheese fondue in the kitchen igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People enjoy a whirlpool next to their igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People enjoy a whirlpool next to their igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People enjoy cheese fondue in the dining area igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People enjoy cheese fondue in the dining area igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Next Slideshows
Celebrating the Epiphany
Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
Counting critters
Keepers across Europe take an annual stock count of the animals at their zoos.
India This Week
Our best photos from the week.
Winter in Kashmir
Life in Kashmir valley during the cold winter season.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.