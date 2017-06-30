German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of the lower house of parliament Bundestag vote on legalizing same-sex marriage. Merkel, who is seeking a fourth term in a national election on Sept. 24, said she had voted against the bill because she believed that marriage as defined under German law was between a man and a woman. But she said her decision was a personal one, adding that she had become convinced in recent years that same-sex couples should be allowed to adopt children. "I hope that the vote today not only promotes respect between the different opinions but also brings more social cohesion and peace," she said. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close