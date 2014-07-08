Germany 7 - Brazil 1
Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring a goal, as Brazil's David Luiz watches. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates past Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar after scoring. REUTERS/David Gray
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard. REUTERS/David Gray
Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates his first goal, his team's third, against Brazil with teammates Miroslav Klose and Benedikt Hoewedes. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Brazil's Fernandinho reacts in his their net after they conceded a goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Germany's Sami Khedira celebrates with temamates. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's Thomas Mueller scores a goal. REUTERS/David Gray
Germany's Andre Schuerrle celebrates scoring their sixth goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Brazil's Marcelo falls after being tackled by Germany's Philipp Lahm. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Germany's Toni Kroos scores his team's third goal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's Miroslav Klose scores a goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Germany's Sami Khedira celebrates with teammates after scoring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar fails to save a goal by Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/David Gray
Germany's Thomas Mueller scores the team's first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Germany's Andre Schuerrle celebrates scoring his team's sixth goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Germany's Thomas Mueller scores. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's Thomas Mueller (hidden) scores a goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Brazil's Luiz Gustavo fights for the ball against Germany's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Brazil's Oscar fights for the ball with Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazil's David Luiz holds up the jersey of Neymar before the match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Brazil fan holds a Neymar mask as another fan holds a replica of the World Cup trophy and a Madonna statue. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Germany's players celebrate their goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Germany's second goal is scored by Miroslav Klose. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer makes a save past his teammate Mats Hummels and Brazil's Bernard. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger falls on the ground. REUTERS/David Gray
Germany's Miroslav Klose heads the ball beside Brazil's Luiz Gustavo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fans of Germany cheer before the start. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazil's David Luiz holds up the jersey of Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A fan holds up a mask of Brazil's Neymar before the start. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
On the sidelines
Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.
Game on at Wimbledon
The giants of tennis come out to play on the grassy courts of the All England Club.
Sad fans
When watching the World Cup gets tough.
World Cup barber
A barber in San Antonio cuts images of World Cup soccer players onto customer's heads.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.