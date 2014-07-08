Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 9, 2014 | 3:30am IST

Germany 7 - Brazil 1

Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring a goal, as Brazil's David Luiz watches. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates past Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar after scoring. REUTERS/David Gray

Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard. REUTERS/David Gray

Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates his first goal, his team's third, against Brazil with teammates Miroslav Klose and Benedikt Hoewedes. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Brazil's Fernandinho reacts in his their net after they conceded a goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Germany's Sami Khedira celebrates with temamates. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Germany's Thomas Mueller scores a goal. REUTERS/David Gray

Germany's Andre Schuerrle celebrates scoring their sixth goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Brazil's Marcelo falls after being tackled by Germany's Philipp Lahm. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Germany's Toni Kroos scores his team's third goal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Germany's Miroslav Klose scores a goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Germany's Sami Khedira celebrates with teammates after scoring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar fails to save a goal by Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/David Gray

Germany's Thomas Mueller scores the team's first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Fans of Brazil react. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Germany's Andre Schuerrle celebrates scoring his team's sixth goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Germany's Thomas Mueller scores. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Germany's Thomas Mueller (hidden) scores a goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Brazil's Luiz Gustavo fights for the ball against Germany's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Brazil's Oscar fights for the ball with Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Brazil's David Luiz holds up the jersey of Neymar before the match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A Brazil fan holds a Neymar mask as another fan holds a replica of the World Cup trophy and a Madonna statue. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Germany's players celebrate their goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Germany's second goal is scored by Miroslav Klose. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer makes a save past his teammate Mats Hummels and Brazil's Bernard. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger falls on the ground. REUTERS/David Gray

Germany's Miroslav Klose heads the ball beside Brazil's Luiz Gustavo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Fans of Germany cheer before the start. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Brazil's David Luiz holds up the jersey of Neymar. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A fan holds up a mask of Brazil's Neymar before the start. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Trending Collections

Pictures