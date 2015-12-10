Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 10, 2015 | 10:35pm IST

Germany enters battle with ISIS

German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. The first the German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support the military campaign against Islamic State. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. The first the German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. The first the German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support the military campaign against Islamic State. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 13
A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
2 / 13
A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
3 / 13
German air force Tornado jets approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

German air force Tornado jets approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
German air force Tornado jets approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 13
Army personnel attend a roll call prior to boarding a German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Army personnel attend a roll call prior to boarding a German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Army personnel attend a roll call prior to boarding a German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
5 / 13
Army personnel board a German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Army personnel board a German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Army personnel board a German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
6 / 13
A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft taxis along the runway at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft taxis along the runway at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft taxis along the runway at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
7 / 13
A German air force Tornado jet approaches to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A German air force Tornado jet approaches to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A German air force Tornado jet approaches to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 13
A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
9 / 13
A German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft taxis along the runway at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft taxis along the runway at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft taxis along the runway at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
10 / 13
A German air force Tornado jet lands at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A German air force Tornado jet lands at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A German air force Tornado jet lands at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 13
A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft approaches to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft approaches to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft approaches to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 13
A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft flies past a minoret shortly before the landing at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft flies past a minoret shortly before the landing at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft flies past a minoret shortly before the landing at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Planned Parenthood suspect in court

Planned Parenthood suspect in court

Next Slideshows

Planned Parenthood suspect in court

Planned Parenthood suspect in court

Robert Lewis Dear, accused of killing three people and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic, declared himself guilty and a "warrior for the...

10 Dec 2015
Germany: Home to refugees

Germany: Home to refugees

Around one million refugees are expected to arrive in Germany this year and local authorities have struggled to cope with scale and pace of the influx.

09 Dec 2015
Merkel: Person of the year

Merkel: Person of the year

Time magazine named German Chancellor Angela Merkel its 2015 "Person of the Year".

09 Dec 2015
San Bernardino killers

San Bernardino killers

Investigators believe the married couple who massacred 14 people in California had been radicalized "for quite some time".

08 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast