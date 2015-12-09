Germany: Home to refugees
A general view shows migrants after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman walks past a row of portable toilets at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants queue on a street to enter the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) for their registration process in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Children take part in activities with a circus performer at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Notes for German lessons are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants charge and use their smartphones in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German armed forces Bundeswehr soldiers set up tents and beds for migrants in a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
People gather among tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants arrive at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants sleep after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrant children from Syria play in front of a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Beds of migrants are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People hold signs during a pro-refugee demonstration in downtown Hamburg, Germany November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Next Slideshows
Merkel: Person of the year
Time magazine named German Chancellor Angela Merkel its 2015 "Person of the Year".
San Bernardino killers
Investigators believe the married couple who massacred 14 people in California had been radicalized "for quite some time".
China's Airpocalypse
Brown haze hangs over Beijing, so thick it has closed highways, suspended construction and prompted warnings to stay indoors.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2015.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.