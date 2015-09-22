Germany opens its doors
A doctor examines newly arrived migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new...more
A handwritten cardboard is seen at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. The arrival of so many Syrians fleeing their country's brutal civil war is bound to change the face of Islam in Germany, which...more
Migrants rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. While refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq and other Muslim countries are also arriving, the Syrians make up the largest single contingent -...more
A migrant child sits on a terrace at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The longer-term impact on Germany, which unlike Britain or France has no tradition of taking in immigrants from former...more
Migrants rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Some trends are emerging, though, and Germans familiar with the Muslim minority see reasons for both hope and concern. The first change is...more
A migrant child plays with an umbrella as others eat at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. "We could suddenly have five million Muslims," said Thomas Volk, an Islam expert at the Konrad Adenauer...more
Migrants charge their mobile phones at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Germany expects 800,000 refugees this year, most of them Muslims, and "this trend will continue," Volk told Reuters. "It will not stop abruptly on Jan. 1,...more
A migrant tests a new pair of shoes at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Merkel's critics have raised security concerns about letting in so many unchecked refugees, but German security officials...more
Donated articles for migrants are seen at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. A broader question is what kind of Muslims will be joining a minority dominated by the local Turkish community, which...more
A migrant child plays at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Many Turkish immigrants were poor workers from rural areas who struggled to integrate into German society. Turkey has reinforced the...more
Migrants play with a ball at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Lamya Kaddor, a German-born academic of Syrian descent, said Islam in mostly Sunni Muslim Syria was "conservative and open."...more
A migrant child smiles at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. "This is because of the religious composition of the country," she said in an interview. "There are many different Christians, Druze,...more
Descriptions for migrants written in German and Arabic are seen at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Being accustomed to life in a multi-faith society, Syrians could integrate more easily into German society, Kaddor said. Syria also...more
A doctor explains to a migrant where to find a hospital as others rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. While individual Syrians may integrate more easily, their collective presence...more
Migrants look for donated clothes at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Arabs are a tiny minority among German Muslims now but their total could rise to about one-fifth of the overall community, a...more
Migrants queue for food at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. "Arabic-influenced Islam will become more visible and German Islam more diverse," said Aiman Mazyek, the son of a Syrian father and...more
Volunteers distribute food for migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. In general, the Syrians are better educated than other migrants coming here and have better prospects of integrating....more
The medical centre of an improvised temporary shelter is seen in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. In general, the Syrians are better educated than other migrants coming here and have better prospects of integrating. "Syrians have a reputation for...more
Posters are seen attached to fences near an improvised temporary shelter in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The upper poster reads "Many thanks to the Germans". "They're not classic guest workers," academic Lamya Kaddor observed. "They're middle...more
A migrant child waits for food at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Translations for common medical terms written in Arabic, German and English hang on a board at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant undergoes a medical check at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hygiene kits are prepared by helpers at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A doctor conducts a medical test for newly arrived migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Newly arrived migrants wait for a medical test at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant child uses a scooter at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Iran's military on parade
The Iranian Army marches to commemorate the beginning of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.
Remains of the journey
As migrants and refugees move from one place to the next, a look at what they leave behind.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Yemen
The frontlines in the conflict for Yemen.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.