Germany vs. Netherlands match canceled
A general view shows the empty stadium in Hanover after a friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands was called off by police. They gave no reason for the cancellation of the game, just four days after the deadly attacks in Paris. German...more
Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Heavily-armed police stand outside the stadium in front of a board announcing that the match is called off due to security reasons. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
German flag bearers leave the empty stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
A police road block after a suspicious item was found outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Heavily-armed police stand outside the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Police outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Supporters leave the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Police outside the stadium after match was called off. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Supporters show their solidarity with Paris as they leave the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A general view shows the empty stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
A police road block outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Police outside the stadium after the match was called. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
