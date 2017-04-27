Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 27, 2017 | 10:25pm IST

Germany's April snow

A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Snow covered fields near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Two dogs run through the snow, on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Snow covered flowers are pictured near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A woman takes a walk, through snowfall in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A man walks over a snow-covered field in Olching, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A man runs on the snow-covered top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Cyclists pass a snow-covered meadow in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Bicycle locks are covered with snow and ice outside a restaurant on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
