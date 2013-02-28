Edition:
Getting an Aadhaar card

<p>A villager goes through the process of a fingerprint scanner for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. In a more ambitious version of programmes that have slashed poverty in Brazil and Mexico, the Indian government has begun to use the UID database, known as Aadhaar, to make direct cash transfers to the poor, in an attempt to cut out frauds who siphon billions of dollars from welfare schemes. Picture taken February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A villager goes through the process of a fingerprint scanner for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. In a more ambitious version of programmes that have slashed poverty in Brazil and Mexico, the Indian government has begun to use the UID database, known as Aadhaar, to make direct cash transfers to the poor, in an attempt to cut out frauds who siphon billions of dollars from welfare schemes. Picture taken February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A villager goes through the process of eye scanning for Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A villager goes through the process of eye scanning for Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Radha, 75, a vegetable vendor poses with her hands after she got her fingerprint scanned for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Radha, 75, a vegetable vendor poses with her hands after she got her fingerprint scanned for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Village women stand in a queue to get themselves enrolled for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Village women stand in a queue to get themselves enrolled for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Unique Identification (UID) database system operators work inside a temporary space at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Unique Identification (UID) database system operators work inside a temporary space at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>An operator arranges the Unique Identification (UID) documents submitted by people for their enrolment in Rajasthan February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

An operator arranges the Unique Identification (UID) documents submitted by people for their enrolment in Rajasthan February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Villagers stand in a queue to get themselves enrolled for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Villagers stand in a queue to get themselves enrolled for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Village women stand in a queue to get themselves enrolled for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Village women stand in a queue to get themselves enrolled for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A villager gets ready to be photographed for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A villager gets ready to be photographed for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A villager goes through the process of eye scanning for Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A villager goes through the process of eye scanning for Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Villagers crowd inside an enrolment centre for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Villagers crowd inside an enrolment centre for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A general view of an enrolment centre for the Unique Identification (UID) database system is pictured at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A general view of an enrolment centre for the Unique Identification (UID) database system is pictured at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Ghewar Ram (R), 55, and his wife Champa Devi, 54, display their Unique Identification (UID) cards outside their hut at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Ghewar Ram (R), 55, and his wife Champa Devi, 54, display their Unique Identification (UID) cards outside their hut at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>An operator works on his table while enrolling villagers for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

An operator works on his table while enrolling villagers for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A villager goes through the process of a fingerprint scanner to register for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A villager goes through the process of a fingerprint scanner to register for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A villager prepares to be photographed for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A villager prepares to be photographed for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

