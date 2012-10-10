Getting around Myanmar

Passengers are reflected in a window of a bus taking them from a plane to the airport building in Mandalay September 22, 2012. There are four domestic airlines in Myanmar, one state owned and three private, flying to numerous airports across the country. Some airlines operate on what is called "the air bus system" where propeller airplanes fly around and stop in different cities. There are not enough passengers for direct flights to all of the destinations in the country so the only profitable, but sometimes exhausting way to fly, is to stop and pick up passengers on the way to the final destination. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj