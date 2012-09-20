Edition:
Getting around Shanghai

<p>A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A man sits on an office chair while riding the subway train in Shanghai, September 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

A man sits on an office chair while riding the subway train in Shanghai, September 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Friday, September 21, 2012

A man sits on an office chair while riding the subway train in Shanghai, September 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Motorists travel on a bridge at the Bund along the Huangpu River on a hazy day in Shanghai, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Motorists travel on a bridge at the Bund along the Huangpu River on a hazy day in Shanghai, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, September 21, 2012

Motorists travel on a bridge at the Bund along the Huangpu River on a hazy day in Shanghai, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A woman wears red shoes as she walks into a subway station in downtown Shanghai, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman wears red shoes as she walks into a subway station in downtown Shanghai, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

A woman wears red shoes as she walks into a subway station in downtown Shanghai, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a street as Typhoon Haikui hits Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a street as Typhoon Haikui hits Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 21, 2012

Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a street as Typhoon Haikui hits Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A migrant labourer climbs a ladder on a building near Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A migrant labourer climbs a ladder on a building near Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, September 21, 2012

A migrant labourer climbs a ladder on a building near Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A man exits a subway station at a residential area in Shanghai, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man exits a subway station at a residential area in Shanghai, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

A man exits a subway station at a residential area in Shanghai, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A man walks with his dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man walks with his dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

A man walks with his dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A man looks at a map of the city of Shanghai at a metro station in Jing'an district, Shanghai, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man looks at a map of the city of Shanghai at a metro station in Jing'an district, Shanghai, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

A man looks at a map of the city of Shanghai at a metro station in Jing'an district, Shanghai, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Construction workers walk at the financial district of Shanghai during a lunch break, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Construction workers walk at the financial district of Shanghai during a lunch break, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

Construction workers walk at the financial district of Shanghai during a lunch break, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A stewardess works on a bullet train serving the new high-speed railway linking Shanghai and Hangzhou in Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A stewardess works on a bullet train serving the new high-speed railway linking Shanghai and Hangzhou in Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, September 21, 2012

A stewardess works on a bullet train serving the new high-speed railway linking Shanghai and Hangzhou in Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A migrant worker on his way home for the Chinese new year arrives at Shanghai's Railway Station, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A migrant worker on his way home for the Chinese new year arrives at Shanghai's Railway Station, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

A migrant worker on his way home for the Chinese new year arrives at Shanghai's Railway Station, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman is reflected in a window of an office in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman is reflected in a window of an office in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

A woman is reflected in a window of an office in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Passengers wave from a window of a train as they depart at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Passengers wave from a window of a train as they depart at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

Passengers wave from a window of a train as they depart at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>People walk at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People walk at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

People walk at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Passengers board a train at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Passengers board a train at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

Passengers board a train at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A man sleeps while sitting inside a subway train in a suburban area of Shanghai, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man sleeps while sitting inside a subway train in a suburban area of Shanghai, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 21, 2012

A man sleeps while sitting inside a subway train in a suburban area of Shanghai, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>The city of Shanghai is seen from the window of an airliner, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

The city of Shanghai is seen from the window of an airliner, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, September 21, 2012

The city of Shanghai is seen from the window of an airliner, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

