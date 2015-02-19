Getting ready for Oscar
A woman spray paints Oscar statues in a parking lot in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers roll out a portion of the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Oscar statue is seen at the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A worker hangs lights outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Preparations in front of the Dolby Theatre and along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tourists pose with a selfie stick in front of an Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A worker seams the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners at Marc Friedland Couture Communications Studio in Los Angeles, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A worker hangs lights next to an Oscar statue outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, prepares to spray Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Andrea Ramos assembles an Oscar announcement award card. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jaime Corrales assembles envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pedestrians walk along plastic covered red carpet as they stroll through the arrivals area in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Andrea Ramos assembles an envelope bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Workers prepare the arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Workers build a grandstand for fans along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
NY Fashion week highlights
Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Backstage at NYFW
Off the runway and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary
Alumni and stars celebrate on the red carpet of the special broadcast.
Kanye West designs for Adidas
The rapper unveils his fashion collection designed in collaboration with Adidas.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.