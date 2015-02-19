Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 19, 2015 | 6:30pm IST

Getting ready for Oscar

A woman spray paints Oscar statues in a parking lot in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman spray paints Oscar statues in a parking lot in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A woman spray paints Oscar statues in a parking lot in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
Workers roll out a portion of the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers roll out a portion of the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Workers roll out a portion of the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 20
An Oscar statue is seen at the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Oscar statue is seen at the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
An Oscar statue is seen at the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
A worker hangs lights outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker hangs lights outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A worker hangs lights outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
Preparations in front of the Dolby Theatre and along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Preparations in front of the Dolby Theatre and along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Preparations in front of the Dolby Theatre and along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 20
Tourists pose with a selfie stick in front of an Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tourists pose with a selfie stick in front of an Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Tourists pose with a selfie stick in front of an Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
A worker seams the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A worker seams the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A worker seams the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 20
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners at Marc Friedland Couture Communications Studio in Los Angeles, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners at Marc Friedland Couture Communications Studio in Los Angeles, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners at Marc Friedland Couture Communications Studio in Los Angeles, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 20
A worker hangs lights next to an Oscar statue outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker hangs lights next to an Oscar statue outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A worker hangs lights next to an Oscar statue outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 20
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, prepares to spray Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, prepares to spray Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, prepares to spray Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 20
Andrea Ramos assembles an Oscar announcement award card. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Andrea Ramos assembles an Oscar announcement award card. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Andrea Ramos assembles an Oscar announcement award card. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
12 / 20
Jaime Corrales assembles envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jaime Corrales assembles envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Jaime Corrales assembles envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
13 / 20
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 20
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 20
Pedestrians walk along plastic covered red carpet as they stroll through the arrivals area in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pedestrians walk along plastic covered red carpet as they stroll through the arrivals area in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Pedestrians walk along plastic covered red carpet as they stroll through the arrivals area in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 20
Andrea Ramos assembles an envelope bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Andrea Ramos assembles an envelope bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Andrea Ramos assembles an envelope bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
17 / 20
Workers prepare the arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers prepare the arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Workers prepare the arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 20
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 20
Workers build a grandstand for fans along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers build a grandstand for fans along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Workers build a grandstand for fans along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
NY Fashion week highlights

NY Fashion week highlights

Next Slideshows

NY Fashion week highlights

NY Fashion week highlights

Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.

18 Feb 2015
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Off the runway and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.

18 Feb 2015
Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary

Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary

Alumni and stars celebrate on the red carpet of the special broadcast.

16 Feb 2015
Kanye West designs for Adidas

Kanye West designs for Adidas

The rapper unveils his fashion collection designed in collaboration with Adidas.

14 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast