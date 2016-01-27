Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 27, 2016 | 7:55pm IST

Getting the selfie vote

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 17
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with a young audience member onstage at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with a young audience member onstage at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with a young audience member onstage at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 17
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (R) takes a selfie with supporters at a town hall in Independence, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (R) takes a selfie with supporters at a town hall in Independence, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (R) takes a selfie with supporters at a town hall in Independence, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
3 / 17
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
4 / 17
Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses with a student following a town hall with high school students at La Progresiva Presbyterian School in Miami, Florida, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses with a student following a town hall with high school students at La Progresiva Presbyterian School in Miami, Florida, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses with a student following a town hall with high school students at La Progresiva Presbyterian School in Miami, Florida, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
5 / 17
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson poses for a selfie with public information administrator Deborah Rivers in the gift shop at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson poses for a selfie with public information administrator Deborah Rivers in the gift shop at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson poses for a selfie with public information administrator Deborah Rivers in the gift shop at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 17
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (C) poses for a selfie before speaking at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (C) poses for a selfie before speaking at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (C) poses for a selfie before speaking at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 17
Republican presidential candidate U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) poses for a selfie with an audience member after speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) poses for a selfie with an audience member after speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Republican presidential candidate U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) poses for a selfie with an audience member after speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 17
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with an audience member at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with an audience member at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with an audience member at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 17
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes a selfie with supporters after a campaign rally at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes a selfie with supporters after a campaign rally at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes a selfie with supporters after a campaign rally at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
10 / 17
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with audience members at a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with audience members at a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with audience members at a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 17
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum poses for a selfie with Elaine Bouse during a campaign stop at the Food Truck Bash in Travelers Rest, South Carolina May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum poses for a selfie with Elaine Bouse during a campaign stop at the Food Truck Bash in Travelers Rest, South Carolina May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum poses for a selfie with Elaine Bouse during a campaign stop at the Food Truck Bash in Travelers Rest, South Carolina May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
12 / 17
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) poses for pictures with students shooting "selfies" after confirming his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) poses for pictures with students shooting "selfies" after confirming his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) poses for pictures with students shooting "selfies" after confirming his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
13 / 17
Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses for a selfie before a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses for a selfie before a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses for a selfie before a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
14 / 17
Republican U.S. Presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson (C) has a selfie taken with students at the Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Republican U.S. Presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson (C) has a selfie taken with students at the Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Republican U.S. Presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson (C) has a selfie taken with students at the Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
15 / 17
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a selfie with a supporter as he prepares to leave a campaign event in Anderson, South Carolina October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a selfie with a supporter as he prepares to leave a campaign event in Anderson, South Carolina October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a selfie with a supporter as he prepares to leave a campaign event in Anderson, South Carolina October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
16 / 17
Former United States Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with a supporter during a campaign event in Hanover, New Hampshire, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Former United States Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with a supporter during a campaign event in Hanover, New Hampshire, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Former United States Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with a supporter during a campaign event in Hanover, New Hampshire, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Hard times in Atlantic City

Hard times in Atlantic City

Next Slideshows

Hard times in Atlantic City

Hard times in Atlantic City

The New Jersey city is trying to reinvent itself even as it teeters on the edge of fiscal ruin.

27 Jan 2016
Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day celebrations

Pictures of Republic Day celebrations from various parts of India.

26 Jan 2016
Hollande visits India

Hollande visits India

French President Francois Hollande during his three-day official visit to India.

26 Jan 2016
Guns of the GOP

Guns of the GOP

Republican presidential candidates exercise their right to bear arms.

26 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast