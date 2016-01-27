Getting the selfie vote
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with a young audience member onstage at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (R) takes a selfie with supporters at a town hall in Independence, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses with a student following a town hall with high school students at La Progresiva Presbyterian School in Miami, Florida, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson poses for a selfie with public information administrator Deborah Rivers in the gift shop at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (C) poses for a selfie before speaking at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) poses for a selfie with an audience member after speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with an audience member at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes a selfie with supporters after a campaign rally at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with audience members at a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum poses for a selfie with Elaine Bouse during a campaign stop at the Food Truck Bash in Travelers Rest, South Carolina May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) poses for pictures with students shooting "selfies" after confirming his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses for a selfie before a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Republican U.S. Presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson (C) has a selfie taken with students at the Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a selfie with a supporter as he prepares to leave a campaign event in Anderson, South Carolina October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Former United States Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with a supporter during a campaign event in Hanover, New Hampshire, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Next Slideshows
Hard times in Atlantic City
The New Jersey city is trying to reinvent itself even as it teeters on the edge of fiscal ruin.
Republic Day celebrations
Pictures of Republic Day celebrations from various parts of India.
Hollande visits India
French President Francois Hollande during his three-day official visit to India.
Guns of the GOP
Republican presidential candidates exercise their right to bear arms.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.