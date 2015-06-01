Edition:
Getting to school

A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2013
Xu Liangfan escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2013
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2012
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2009
Xie Bihua (L), a 47-year-old teacher of a rural primary school located at the mountainous area, leads on a small dirt road as he walks with his students after school, in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou province, China, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
Primary school students walk through the ruins of a demolition area surrounding their school, after class in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2011
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2011
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2012
Girls carry their school bags as they walk along a road while heading to their school after it reopened in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2012
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2009
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2012
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2012
Students use a wooden boat to cross the Bengawan Solo river to attend school in Bojonegoro, East Java province, April 7, 2015, in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Aguk Sudarmojo/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, Canada, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
