Ghost buildings of Athens
A man is silhouetted speaking on the phone inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. It has been shelled, threatened with demolition and became such an eyesore that it was covered by a massive sheet during...more
A man is silhouetted speaking on the phone inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. It has been shelled, threatened with demolition and became such an eyesore that it was covered by a massive sheet during the 2004 Athens Olympics, but the historic 1930s housing complex built for Greeks fleeing Turkey is a hive of activity again. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Turkish immigrant Emine Kilic hugs a baby during a soup kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. As Greece's six-year economic slump has increased the number of homeless to 20,000 in Athens alone, NGOs estimate, the...more
Turkish immigrant Emine Kilic hugs a baby during a soup kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. As Greece's six-year economic slump has increased the number of homeless to 20,000 in Athens alone, NGOs estimate, the "Prosfygika" complex has become a haven for squatters and drug addicts as well as immigrants from Iran and elsewhere trying to cross into northern Europe through Greece's porous borders. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man prepares a meal at a soup kitchen outside the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man prepares a meal at a soup kitchen outside the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Children are seen from inside an apartment playing at an alley at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Children are seen from inside an apartment playing at an alley at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Children play with a ball at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Children play with a ball at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Daylight shines through a closed window at an auxiliary room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Daylight shines through a closed window at an auxiliary room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An immigrant smokes a cigarette inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An immigrant smokes a cigarette inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of a building of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of a building of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Chrysoula Charizanou, 76, a Greek owner of an apartment, poses inside her bedroom at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Chrysoula Charizanou, 76, a Greek owner of an apartment, poses inside her bedroom at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An image of Jesus Christ is seen on an entry door of a building at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An image of Jesus Christ is seen on an entry door of a building at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Tasos, a recovering drug addict, who has been squatting for years at the "Prosfygika" housing complex gestures outside an apartment in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Tasos, a recovering drug addict, who has been squatting for years at the "Prosfygika" housing complex gestures outside an apartment in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An apartment is illuminated by a bulb at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An apartment is illuminated by a bulb at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An immigrant stands at the entrance of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An immigrant stands at the entrance of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Emine Kilic, a Turkish squatter and mother of 10, speaks on the phone inside a kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Emine Kilic, a Turkish squatter and mother of 10, speaks on the phone inside a kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A resident trains his dog at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A resident trains his dog at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A doll hangs over a window of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A doll hangs over a window of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of an apartment which is occupied by immigrants at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of an apartment which is occupied by immigrants at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Immigrants pose in front of one of the buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Immigrants pose in front of one of the buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Iranian squatters sit inside a living room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Iranian squatters sit inside a living room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Next Slideshows
Eruption in Ecuador
The Tungurahua volcano in Ecuador erupts.
Things Celebs Do In India
Candid shots of state visitors and other celebrities when they tour India.
Road to Super Bowl XLVIII
Football fans and players prepare for Super Bowl XLVIII.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.