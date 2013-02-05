Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 5, 2013

Ghost fair

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits smokes a bidi as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits by her hair while confronting her as she goes into a state of trance while lying on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>People watch a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits dance in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A man pulls devotees who are believed to be possessed by evil spirits by the hair while confronting them as they go into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A Hindu priest pulls back a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits before hitting her with a broom as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A relative of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits holds her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits take off her jewellery before performing rituals at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A Hindu priest offers holy water to a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as another shouts in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance while being confronted by her relatives at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in of Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits falls on the ground at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, cries as she performs a fire ritual on the sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies in a state of trance on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>People watch a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, dance while holding an iron chain in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, goes into a state of trance as she lies in the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>Relatives (R) of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, cries in a state of trance as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A man pulls a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, by the hair as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold him as he walks in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A man tries to hold a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

