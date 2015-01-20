Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 21, 2015 | 1:25am IST

Ghosts of Auschwitz

A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
1 / 19
Suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
2 / 19
General view of wooden bunks inside a destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

General view of wooden bunks inside a destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
General view of wooden bunks inside a destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
3 / 19
General view of a 'wall of death' at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

General view of a 'wall of death' at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
General view of a 'wall of death' at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
4 / 19
Discarded shoes are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Discarded shoes are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Discarded shoes are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
5 / 19
General view of destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

General view of destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
General view of destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
6 / 19
Artificial limbs that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Artificial limbs that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Artificial limbs that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
7 / 19
The sign Arbeit macht frei (Work makes you free) is pictured at the main gate of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

The sign Arbeit macht frei (Work makes you free) is pictured at the main gate of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
The sign Arbeit macht frei (Work makes you free) is pictured at the main gate of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
8 / 19
Empty Zyklon B canisters are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Empty Zyklon B canisters are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Empty Zyklon B canisters are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
9 / 19
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
10 / 19
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
11 / 19
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
12 / 19
Visitors look at a display of discarded shoes at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Visitors look at a display of discarded shoes at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Visitors look at a display of discarded shoes at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
13 / 19
An Israeli national flag is seen at destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

An Israeli national flag is seen at destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
An Israeli national flag is seen at destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
14 / 19
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
15 / 19
A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
16 / 19
A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
17 / 19
General view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

General view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
General view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
18 / 19
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Funeral for Hezbollah members

Funeral for Hezbollah members

Next Slideshows

Funeral for Hezbollah members

Funeral for Hezbollah members

Thousands mourn six Hezbollah members killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria.

21 Jan 2015
Streets of Aleppo

Streets of Aleppo

Living amid the ruins of Syria's largest city.

20 Jan 2015
Fleeing Boko Haram

Fleeing Boko Haram

Residents of northeast Nigeria displaced by Boko Haram.

20 Jan 2015
Brisbane ODI: India vs England

Brisbane ODI: India vs England

India play England in the 3rd One Day International of the tri-series cricket match in Australia.

20 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast