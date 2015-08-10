Ghosts of Olympics past
A view of the derelict medals podium at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's...more
Downhill bikers Kemal Mulic (C), Tarik Hadzic (L) and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. Abandoned and left to crumble into...more
Tourists pose for photographs on cement Olympic rings next to a lamp resembling the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", in the former Olympic Green area in Beijing March 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Jurgen Mennel from Germany runs inside the Panathenean stadium, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896, in Athens, October 21, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Workers unload a truck outside the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", which was the venue for the athletics and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing March 23, 2012. The gigantic infrastructures built...more
The abandoned stadium which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The stands are seen at the abandoned Olympic Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre at the Hellenikon complex in Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A general view of the Olympic Beach Volleyball Stadium at Faliro complex in Athens February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
The abandoned stadium which hosted the softball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A sign stands at a deserted field showing where the stadium for the 2008 Olympic Games baseball competition once stood in central Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman is seen through broken windows, near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A flower-shaped lamp can be seen discarded into the lake of the deserted former venue for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games rowing competition, located on the outskirts of Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A security fence surrounds the deserted and unmaintained 2008 Beijing Olympics venue for the beach volleyball competition in central Beijing April 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A Greek athlete practices at an indoor training centre at Agios Kosmas Sports Complex in Athens February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A general view of the Olympic Beach Volleyball Stadium at Faliro complex in Athens February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A security guard tries to find the puncture in the inner-tube of his bicycle tire by immersing it in the deserted and unmaintained former course for the kayaking competition of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, located on the outskirts of Beijing March...more
An auxiliary pitch at an abandoned stadium, which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A barrier tape bearing the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games logo stands out at the front of the deserted and unmaintained former venue for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games rowing competition, located on the outskirts of Beijing March 27, 2012. ...more
The Olympic Taekwondo stadium is seen behind a fence at Faliro complex in Athens, May 17 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
The 2008 Beijing Olympics venue for the beach volleyball competition lies deserted and unmaintained in central Beijing April 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Downhill bikers Tarik Hadzic (L-R), Kemal Mulic and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A car driven by a student of a driving school slowly moves around the carpark in front of the deserted 2008 Beijing Olympics venue for the cycling competition in central Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
